Missiles help Kyiv counter Russia's 'meat-grinder tactics'

ConflictsUkrainesMissiles help Kyiv counter Russia's 'meat-grinder tactics'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineAnja Kueppers-McKinnon11/18/2024November 18, 2024DW spoke with the former commander of the US Army in Europe, Ben Hodges. He said long-range precision weapons enable Ukraine to degrade Russia's manpower advantage. The Biden administration's step may also prompt the UK and France to follow suit.