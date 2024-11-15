Miss South Africa exits Miss Universe due to health concerns

Mia le Roux, South Africa's contestant at the Miss Universe beauty pageant in Mexico, has announced her last-minute withdrawal from the competition due to health reasons.

Le Roux was the first deaf woman to be crowned Miss South Africa and was representing the country at the finals, taking place this weekend in Mexico City.

Diagnosed with profound hearing loss at age one, Le Roux uses a cochlear implant to perceive sound

‘Health concerns' cited

The Miss South Africa Organisation issued a statement which said: "It is with deep regret that we share the news that Mia Le Roux, Miss South Africa 2024, has had to withdraw from the Miss Universe competition due to health concerns."

The organisation said the le Roux had displayed "incredible courage and grace through this difficult period" and added "her health and well-being are our utmost priority."

"I am profoundly thankful for the unwavering support from South Africa during my time at Miss Universe," le Roux said.

"Making this decision has been incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed upon me. However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so that I may continue to serve my country with full strength," le Roux added.

The statement did not disclose the nature of le Roux's health concern.

On Wednesday she still said she was, "ready for the next couple of days," after an interview with the judging panel.

The South African was among 130 contestants from around the world competing in the 73rd Miss Universe pageant.

Edited by: Louis Oelofse