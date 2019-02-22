 ′Miss Germany′ goes to police officer, cyber crime investigator | News | DW | 24.02.2019

News

'Miss Germany' goes to police officer, cyber crime investigator

A police officer assigned to Stuttgart's inner city and cyber-crime cases has become "Miss Germany." Nadine Berneis beat 15 other finalists for the title billed as Germany's longest-running beauty contest.

Deutschland Wahl Miss Germany 2019 Nadine Berneis (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

Freshly crowned Nadine Berneis said Saturday she would apply for one year's leave from her Stuttgart police precinct for her new role as German beauty emissary.

"My dream has come true," said Berneis, originally from Dresden in Germany's eastern state of Saxony, and an enthusiast of endurance fitness training and cycling.

The 28-year-old was picked by a four-member jury, including the British dancer Nikeata Thompson and former German "law-and-order" federal parliamentarian Wolfgang Bosbach.

Saturday's pageant final was held at the Europa Park, Germany's largest theme park in Rust, a town near the German-French Rhine River border, 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Strasbourg.

Read more: former Mister Germany on trial in Halle

Second-placed was Pricilla Klein, a 23-year-old student from Hamburg. Top-placed Berneis' prize includes a year of travel, a car and clothing.

Swimwear no longer

For the first time, contestants paraded solely in evening gowns and leisure wear. Organizer Max Klemmer said swimwear would no longer be part of the contest that at the outset saw 9,500 applicants go through 104 regional primaries.

Berneis had qualified for Saturday's final by becoming "Miss Baden-Württemberg" last October.

Klemmer is a third-generation member of the concern MSG founded in 1960 and based in Oldenburg in northern Germany. Since 1993 it has also run a Mister Germany event.

Deutschland Wahl Miss Germany 2019 (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

Leisure wear but no longer swimwear, say organizers

Germany's differing dialects

Previewing her bid in an amateur video, Berneis said her move from Saxony to begin her police training in the southwestern city of Ulm, then aged only 18, meant learning the markedly different German dialect in Baden Württemberg.

"At the start, I had problems with the dialect ... the tutors made no [compensatory] effort, but despite everything I coped really well and through the training and the vocation, in general, I became a truly self-confident woman.

"I would recommend to everyone to do that; to leave home at an early age to develop self-independence without the parents," she said in the video.

On patrol in heavy gear

Her initial assignment for one-and-a-half years was to a police squad based in Bruchsal, near Mannheim, deployed for crowd control at football matches and demonstrations.

Six years ago, she switched to downtown Stuttgart and "classic" patrol car work, before three years ago becoming a desk-based cyber-crime investigator in cases involving social media slander and internet fraud.

"I've been a police officer for 10 years and have never regretted whatsoever that I've chosen this path," said Berneis, who now faces a year out as a fashion celebrity.

Miss Germany's 2018 winner Anahita Rehbein, also from Stuttgart, told the German news agency dpa on Friday that she planned to return to university and complete her Bachelors degree in educational science.

She hoped to work subsequently in personnel management, preferably in a fashion concern, Rehbein said.


Watch video 03:04

Miss Germany - Behind the scenes (2017)

Former 'Mister Germany' facing life in prison for attempted murder of policeman

Adrian U. was once crowned the most handsome man in Germany. Now he faces charges of attempting to shoot dead a policeman. The defendant is believed to a member of the militant far-right Reichsbürger movement. (10.10.2017)  

Mister Germany 2019 is crowned after tight race

Sasha Sasse, a 27-year-old from the eastern city of Leipzig, has been named Germany's most attractive man for 2019. The stylist and model said he was "unbelievably happy." (09.12.2018)  

Miss Germany: A century of beautiful women

When 22 women from across Germany went head to head February 24 to take home the coveted Miss Germany crown, they followed in the high-heeled footsteps of decades of ladies before them. (24.02.2018)  

Deutschland Anahita Rehbein bei der Wahl der Miss Germany 2018 in Rust

Student Anahita Rehbein named Miss Germany 2018 25.02.2018

Anahita Rehbein, a 23-year-old student, has been crowned Miss Germany. "I could hug the whole world," she said after coming out ahead of the other 21 competitors.

Vergewaltigung in Freiburg

Freiburg rape case: Police looking for two more suspects 02.11.2018

Police in the southwestern city are searching for two additional people suspected of being involved in the rape of a German student. Eight suspects are already in custody, and a state minister is facing criticism.

Deutschland Flüchtlingsunterkunft in Ellwangen

Scores of refugees attack German police cars over deportation case 03.05.2018

About 150 asylum seekers have confronted police officers in a small German town to prevent the deportation of a Togolese man. Authorities said, due to exceptional circumstances, they had no option but to release the man.

