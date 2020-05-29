Minneapolis police officer arrested over George Floyd death

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington on Friday said state investigators had arrested Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of murdering unarmed black man George Floyd.

The arrest comes after three days of protests, which have escalated in violence, with demonstrators overnight setting ablaze a police precinct that had been abandoned by officers.

Chauvin was seen in an explosive video pressing his knee to the neck of handcuffed Floyd for at least five minutes on Monday.

In the footage, Floyd writhes in pain and pleads "I can't breathe."

The 46-year-old died the same day.

Chauvin was fired on Monday along with three other officers involved in the incident.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday acknowledged the "abject failure" of the response to the protests. He said the state's National Guard would work to restore order following three nights of arson, looting and vandalism.

Walz also said he expected "swift" justice for the officers involved and promised a reckoning with the racial inequities behind the unrest triggered by Floyd's death.

