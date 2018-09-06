Ministers visit Istanbul's German school on fence-mending mission

Germany and Turkey's foreign ministers visited the school on its 150th anniversary, on the second and final day of a difficult diplomatic mission for Heiko Maas. Ties between the NATO allies have been strained of late.
Top German and Turkish diplomats took their bid to repair deeply eroded relations to Istanbul's Alman Lisesi (German School) on Thursday to mark 150 years since its founding.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the audience that if bilateral ties between Ankara and Berlin were "as good as at this school, [the two sides] would have accomplished a lot."
Maas, who is on Turkey ahead of a state visit to Berlin by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressed hopes of reviving a "close and constructive" partnership following multiple standoffs between the two countries.
His counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, described the "friendship between Turkey and Germany" as "a historic one, a deeply rooted one." Addressing students at the school, he added that such institutions and their students would "surely contribute to the further growth and stability of this friendship."
Read more: Ankara tries to mend ties
Multiple disagreements
Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed Thursday that reaching "an understanding with Turkey is important," given the unstable situation in the region — a reference to a possible escalation in the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib, near the Turkish border.
Germany has "a strategic interest in Turkey's sound economic development," the chancellor told broadcaster RTL, but acknowledged that "serious" political disputes with Ankara remained.
Read more: German politicians wary of pending Erdogan state visit
Germans behind bars
Relations between Turkey and Germany have soured since the crackdown that followed an attempted coup against Erdogan in mid-2016. According to German officials, seven German citizens — some with dual Turkish nationality — are in custody on political grounds in Turkey.
Despite the release of prominent detainees, like Mesale Tolu, Maas insisted before his trip that normalizing relations couldn't happen until all Germans were freed. Cavusoglu, for his part, has said Turkey would not accept preconditions for this.
In an interview with DW, Germany's former minister for integration, Aydan Özoguz of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), said Maas shouldn't back down.
"Every fundamental demand has to be reiterated. And the release of the political prisoners is at the very forefront," the politician with Turkish roots said. "We are witnessing a Turkey that is getting worse and worse."
"I think Turkey will need our help, and we always have to tie that to rule of law."
Erdogan is set to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Merkel when he visits Berlin on September 28 and 29.
ipj/msh (dpa, Reuters, AFP)
The prospect of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan being received with military honors in Berlin has some German politicians up in arms. Others view the possible visit as an opportunity to hold Erdogan to account. (30.07.2018)
German Foreign Minister Maas and his Turkish counterpart have held talks on preventing a humanitarian catastrophe in the Syrian city of Idlib. The diplomats also pledged to mend strained ties between their countries. (05.09.2018)
As Turkey seeks to mend ties with its allies in Europe, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is making his first visit to the country. Ankara will likely use his visit as a chance to score points with Berlin. (05.09.2018)
A German-funded school in Istanbul has reneged on an earlier directive saying it would ban all things relating to Christmas. The school claimed that it was all a misunderstanding. (19.12.2016)
Officials in Turkey have closed a German Embassy school in the city of Izmir. Turkish officials told the head of the German school it did not have a required license. (01.07.2018)
Mesale Tolu was imprisoned in Turkey for more than half a year, at times held with her 2-year-old son. Finally allowed to leave Turkey, she tells DW about her time in jail, freedom of the press and her next plans. (30.08.2018)
Syria's northwestern Idlib region — crammed with civilians and rebels close to Turkey — needs Russia's "moderating manner," Chancellor Angela Merkel has told US President Donald Trump, according to her spokesman. (27.08.2018)