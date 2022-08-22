  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warBeethovenfest
PoliticsChina

'Minions' gets an alternate ending in China

August 22, 2022

Censors have changed the ending of "Minions: The Rise of Gru" for audiences in mainland China. It's just the latest Hollywood film or TV series to be changed to make it more palatable for authorities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4FtHt
A visitor takes a photo with Minions at Universal Studios Beijing in Beijing, China
The 'Despicable Me' franchise is extremely popular in ChinaImage: Koki Kataoka/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images/picture alliance

In China, even an animated antihero can't be allowed to get away with his dastardly deeds — or so censors want moviegoers to believe.

Social media users across the country noticed over the weekend that censors had altered the ending of the latest film in the "Despicable Me" animated franchise, "Minions: The Rise of Gru."

In the international version, the film ends with Gru and his mentor, Wild Knuckles, riding off into the sunset after the latter faked his own death to evade capture.

But not in mainland China, where a series of subtitled still images inserted into the credits sequence informed cinemagoers that Wild Knuckles had been caught and locked up for 20 years.

He then puts his con artist skills to positive use in prison, where he follows his "love of acting" and sets up a theatrical troupe.

A film still handout from Minions: The Rise Of Gru shows several characters smiling
Wild Knuckles (center) is voiced by actor Alan Arkin in the English versionImage: SHOWBIZ Film Reviews/empics/picture alliance

As for Gru, he "eventually became one of the good guys," devoted to raising his family, the Chinese ending says.

"It's only us who need special guidance and care, for fear that a cartoon will 'corrupt' us," DuSir, an online movie review publisher with 14.4 million followers on social media platform Weibo, wrote on Saturday.

He noted that the Chinese version of the film runs one minute longer than the international version.

Other online commentators mocked the addendum, saying it resembled a PowerPoint presentation.

Chinese censors love change

Western films often have certain scenes omitted or altered in China.

Last year, fans of the 1999 film "Fight Club" saw a very different ending when it appeared on a popular Chinese streaming platform.

Viewers were told police had foiled a plan by the protagonist and his alter ego, played by Edward Norton and Brad Pitt, to detonate a set of skyscrapers.

In China, Pitt's character, Tyler Durden, was also not just a figment of Norton's character's imagination but was sent to an asylum and later discharged.

Pitt as Tyler Durden in Fight Club dangles a cig from his lips and wears his pants low
Brad Pitt's character, Tyler Durden, is sent to an asylum in the version of 'Fight Club' streamed in ChinaImage: Mary Evans Picture Library/picture alliance

LGBTQ plotlines from hit US sitcom "Friends" were also removed before it was streamed earlier this year.

Disney's latest animated film, "Lightyear," was not even released in China as the company refused to remove a scene showing two female characters kissing.

lo/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Plaque of Hannover Confucius Institute directly after its unveiling

Germany: How does it deal with Chinese censorship?

Germany: How does it deal with Chinese censorship?

An event in Germany presenting a book about Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been canceled by China's Confucius Institutes, many of which are partners with German universities.
Freedom of SpeechOctober 29, 2021
Dewayne Dedmon und Enes Kanter

China censors NBA Celtics games over Tibet, Xi comments

China censors NBA Celtics games over Tibet, Xi comments

Broadcaster Tencent has scrubbed all Boston games, highlights and replays after player Enes Kanter called President Xi Jinping a "brutal dictator." Meanwhile, 43 nations criticized China over its treatment of Uyghurs.
PoliticsOctober 22, 2021
A phone showing a message stating Yahoo's plans to no longer offer its services in mainland China

Yahoo pulls out of China over 'challenging' environment

Yahoo pulls out of China over 'challenging' environment

Yahoo has said it remains "committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet.'' The move comes as Chinese censors crack down on politically sensitive content.
BusinessNovember 2, 2021