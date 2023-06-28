  1. Skip to content
Portrait of a woman (Mina Kirkova) with dark hair and brown eyes
DW writer and editor Mina KirkovaImage: privat

Mina Kirkova

Writer and editor with Deutsche Welle's Bulgarian service

Mina Kirkova is a writer and contributing editor with Deutsche Welle's Bulgarian service. Her first article was published in 2021. She has been working as an editor since the beginning of 2022.

Journalist Mina Kirkova gained experience at a number of Bulgarian media outlets, including the TV channel BIT and the first Bulgarian fact-checking platform, Factcheck.bg. Her main areas of interest are disinformation research, open-source intelligence and fact-checking, politics and international relations. 

Of her work at DW Mina says: "The values that DW stands for and the topics that are important for the media are important to me too. Having access to a network of journalists all over the world is also something I value greatly. DW's attitude to fighting disinformation, which is a priority topic for me, is also an important motivating factor."

Featured stories by Mina Kirkova

People removing antisemitic symbols from a wall, Sofia, Bulgaria, 2022

Bulgaria: Concerns over a spike in antisemitic incidents

After a series of antisemitic incidents in the Bulgarian capital, Jewish community leaders say a line has been crossed.
ReligionJune 28, 2023
Stories by Mina Kirkova

Protesters hold up placards during a demonstration against violence against women in Sofia, Bulgaria, July 31, 2023

Bulgaria: Mass protests highlight violence against women

The brutal assault on an 18-year-old woman and the leniency shown to her assailant sparked protests across Bulgaria.
Law and JusticeAugust 4, 2023
Hands of Caucasian woman typing on a laptop in bed

Troll talk: Confessions of a fake news writer in Bulgaria

A Bulgarian man who formerly ran a fake news website tells DW why disinformation about Russia is the most popular.
PoliticsJune 3, 2022
