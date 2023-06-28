Journalist Mina Kirkova gained experience at a number of Bulgarian media outlets, including the TV channel BIT and the first Bulgarian fact-checking platform, Factcheck.bg. Her main areas of interest are disinformation research, open-source intelligence and fact-checking, politics and international relations.

Of her work at DW Mina says: "The values that DW stands for and the topics that are important for the media are important to me too. Having access to a network of journalists all over the world is also something I value greatly. DW's attitude to fighting disinformation, which is a priority topic for me, is also an important motivating factor."