Milton reaches Atlantic as a Category 1 hurricane

10/10/2024 October 10, 2024 Milton reaches Atlantic maintaining hurricane speed

A weakened but still powerful Hurricane Milton has completed its path across Florida, entering the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 1 storm.

US emergency services have warned that Milton would continue to bring heavy rains, flash floods, and highly destructive winds to the southern US state throughout the day.

"This rainfall will continue to bring the risk of catastrophic and life-threatening flash and urban flooding, along with moderate to major river flooding," the National Hurricane Center said.

Rescue crews and government officials said that the full toll of the storm's destruction could not be estimated until day breaks in the eastern United States.