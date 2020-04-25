 Millions take part in Belarus civic labor day amid coronavirus | News | DW | 25.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Millions take part in Belarus civic labor day amid coronavirus

The traditional "subbotnik" community clean-up went ahead with millions of people, including doctors and nurses. Belarus' president previously called the virus a "coronapsychosis."

Watch video 02:27

Belarus holds day of civic labor despite rising virus cases

Belarus' government ordered millions of people to participate in a traditional day of mass community action on Saturday, despite the country's rising coronavirus infection rates.

A total of 2.3 million people took part in the state-ordered mass painting, tree-planting and general clean-ups — around a quarter of the Eastern European country's population.

Latest official figures show 9,590 coronavirus cases and 67 deaths in the country. On Saturday, Belarus reported 817 new virus cases, the country's highest single-day increase.

The country's government has not imposed social-distancing requirements or restricted public activities. Of the hundreds of people working alongside President Alexander Lukashenko, none were seen wearing masks.

Read more: Belarus: How death squads targeted opposition politicians

Watch video 01:17

Football in Belarus continues despite coronavirus concerns

Subbotnik – a soviet-era tradition during a pandemic

The civic community day, known as "subbotnik" — taken from the Russian word for Saturday — is a Soviet-era practice, but it has been retained by Lukashenko.

The government ordered all state employees, including doctors and nurses, to take part in the day — state enterprises and services account for about 55% of Belarus' workforce. Some healthcare workers were given the option of forfeiting some of their wages, a loss of about $3 (€2.8) for a doctor.

"Subbotnik is the good that we took from the Soviet period, that's the whole ideology,'' Lukashenko said while planting trees in southern Belarus.

Alexander Yaroshuk, head of the Belarusian Congress of Independent Trade Unions criticized the move, saying the order showed the government neglected "the health and life of its citizens" while satisfying its own ambitions.

Read more: Europe's hot summer weather could worsen the effects of COVID-19

How is Belarus handling the pandemic?

The authoritarian Lukashenko previously called the virus a "psychosis." Few containment measures have been taken, drawing international criticism.

Schools in Belarus have been open since Monday after a three-week holiday break and soccer matches continue to be played.

kmm/aw (dpa, AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Coronavirus: Sport in Belarus ignores crisis

While sports all over the world are on hold, Belarus's top football and ice hockey leagues are set to play in front of live audiences this weekend. Organizers of the women's Super Cup are even offering free admission. (27.03.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Belarus holds day of civic labor despite rising virus cases  

Related content

Belarus holds day of civic labor despite rising virus cases 25.04.2020

Belarusian President Lukashenko has consistently dismissed concerns about the new virus and lockdowns imposed elsewhere in Europe as 'coronapsychosis'. Factories, stores and restaurants conduct business as usual.

Deutschland Stuttgart | Coronavirus | Computertomographieaufnahme

Coronavirus latest: Global deaths cross 200,000 mark 25.04.2020

The world has hit a grim new milestone as thousands of people continue to succumb to COVID-19 every day. The World Health Organization has warned against issuing "immunity passports." Follow DW for the latest.

Russland Osterfeier Orthodoxe Kirche

Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter amid pandemic 19.04.2020

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Orthodox Christians have held an unusual Easter. In most countries, church leaders urged worshippers to stay at home to avoid spreading the virus — but in some places, the faithful did attend services.

Advertisement