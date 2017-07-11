 Millions of Yemeni children could starve without urgent aid: UNICEF | News | DW | 26.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Millions of Yemeni children could starve without urgent aid: UNICEF

The number of malnourished children in war-torn Yemen could rise to 2.4 million by the end of 2020 because of a massive shortfall in aid, a new report by UNICEF has warned.

A child plays at a displaced camp in Haradh District of Hajjah province, Yemen, (picture-alliance/Photoshot/M. Al Wafi)

Millions of children in Yemen could be pushed towards starvation by the end of the year as the humanitarian crisis is compounded by a lack of funding as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, UNICEF said on Friday.

A report by the United Nations children's agency has indicated that the number of malnourished children under the age of five in the war-torn country could rise by 20% — to 2.4 million — unless the international community makes up for a massive shortfall in aid.

"If we do not receive urgent funding, children will be pushed to the brink of starvation and many will die," said UNICEF Yemen representative Sara Beysolow Nyanti. "We cannot overstate the scale of this emergency."

Yemen has been ravaged by war for over five years, during which Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, face an internationally-recognized government that is supported by a Saudi-led coalition. During this period, tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced due to the violence.

Read more: UNICEF: World 'has continued to fail' children in conflict zones

The UN has said that it is unable to keep an inflow of aid as the crisis shows no sign of ending. UNICEF needs nearly $461 million for its humanitarian response, along with $53 million for an effective COVID-19 response. Only 39% and 10% of these, respectively, have been funded.

  • Children in South Sudan peer through a fence

    Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    Children in 37 countries left behind

    UNICEF's analysis focused on children's chances of escaping extreme poverty, getting a basic education and avoiding a violent death. It showed that 37 countries have seen a clear decline in at least one of those areas in the past two decades. The main causes? Unrest, conflicts, financial crises and poor governance.

  • A girl holds a teddy bear amid the rubble in the Syrian town of Al Bab

    Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    Not in my parents' footsteps

    There have been major efforts to improve child welfare around the world over the past two decades. But despite progress, millions of children still face massive challenges caused by factors outside of their control. According to a 2017 UNICEF report, one in 12 of the world's 2.2 billion children has far bleaker prospects today than the previous generation did 20 years ago.

  • A child stands on top of rubble in Sanaa province, Yemen

    Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    Consequences of conflict

    According to UNICEF, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen — all countries experiencing major conflict — have seen a decline across more than one of the three areas measured. The most dramatic change, however, was recorded in the world's newest nation, South Sudan.

  • A sick 4-year-old boy lies on a bed in South Sudan

    Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    South Sudan

    South Sudan was the only country where children fared worse in all three categories than previous generations. After gaining independence in 2011, the country has been plagued by civil war and famine. Four-year-old Adeng Macher, pictured above, is one of an estimated 2 million people who are near starvation.

  • Child soldiers holding guns in Yemen

    Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    Growing up with war

    Violent deaths among children below the age of 19 have increased in seven countries: Central African Republic, Iraq, Libya, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen. Above, armed Yemeni children ride in the back of a truck with soldiers loyal to President Hadi. The UN says hundreds of children have been killed in the country since 2015, while more than 1,000 have been recruited as child soldiers.

  • A young boy in Madagascar drags an empty jerry can

    Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    Surviving on under $1.90 a day

    The share of people living on less than $1.90 (85 euro cents) a day has increased in 14 countries, including Benin, Cameroon, Madagascar, Zambia and Zimbabwe. According to the UN, around 19 percent of the world's children live in extreme poverty.

  • A child writes on a blackboard outside in South Sudan

    Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    A chance in the classroom

    The number of children getting a primary school education has dropped in 21 countries, including Syria, Bolivia, Jordan and Tanzania. The problem is most acute in West and Central Africa. Above, students take part in an English class in Bentiu, South Sudan, in 2011. Violence in the country has forced a quarter of schools to shut down, preventing an estimated 2 million kids from attending class.

  • Syrian refugees sit in a classroom

    Why millions of kids face a bleak future

    World Children's Day

    UNICEF's report was released on World Children's Day, which celebrates the anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1989.


Yemen's healthcare system was already on the brink of collapse as it dealt with diseases like cholera, malaria and dengue, but the pandemic has just brought it dangerously close to shutting down. The country has reported over 1,000 infections but experts say that many go unreported because of lacking medical infrastructure.

Read more: UNICEF — World 'has continued to fail' children in conflict zones

The UN children's agency also warned that nearly 7.8 million children were not in school, which puts them at a higher risk of exploitation through child labor, early marriage and recruitment into armed groups.

"UNICEF has previously said, and again repeats, that Yemen is the worst place in the world to be a child and it is not getting any better, "Nyanti said.

see/rc (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

Estimate: 85,000 child malnutrition deaths in wartorn Yemen

Hunger and disease have killed 85,000 children under the age of five in Yemen since 2015, according to Save the Children. Its estimate coincides with a UN envoy's visit to Sanaa as the warring parties prepare for talks. (21.11.2018)  

Child soldiers used in Yemen civil war, report says

All sides of the conflict are responsible for using children in battle, a new report says. Since 2012, when the civil war in Yemen begun, at least 70,000 people have been killed. (16.07.2019)  

Yemen's dead and injured children haunt Saudi-led war

Just one day after the UN Secretariat omitted Saudi-led forces from a "list of shame," an airstrike killed four children. The UN is under pressure to acknowledge Saudi Arabia's role in killing and maiming children. (18.06.2020)  

Advertisement