 ′Millennium′ author David Lagercrantz: ′Crime fiction needs a lot of truth′ | Books | DW | 26.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Millennium Series

'Millennium' author David Lagercrantz: 'Crime fiction needs a lot of truth'

With "The Girl Who Lived Twice," David Lagercrantz is signing off from the "Millennium" series that was authored initially by the late Stieg Larsson. But the author told DW that this is not the end of his writing career.

David Lagercrantz schwedischer Journalist und Schriftsteller (Imago Images/TT/L. Fernvall)

Deutsche Welle: International readers are much anticipating the August 27 publication of the latest "Millennium" novel, The Girl Who Lived Twice. But they are also disappointed that, after three books, this is definitely going to be your last "Dragon Tattoo" story. Did you fall out of love with Lisbeth Salander and Mikael Blomkvist?

David Lagercrantz: No, no, I will always love Lisbeth Salander. But I am an old journalist in many ways and I need new challenges. I mean, this has been the thrill of my life, writing these books. But if I would just go on and on, I would maybe slip into a routine, and that would be a shame for this fantastic book that Stieg Larsson created. So it's important for me as a writer to find new challenges. I have a great crime story on my own that I already started and am thrilled about. I am sorry about Lisbeth, but maybe she will live on — one way or another.

Release David Lagercrantz Millennium series (Getty Images/AFP/J. Nackstrand)

Your continuation of Stieg Larsson's "Millennium" series has been extremely successful. The first two books sold tens of millions of copies and have been adapted into films such as The Girl in the Spider's Web (2018). Did the publishers exert pressure on you to continue?

Yes, a lot of pressure. They asked me, and they asked me again and again if I want to write some more sequels. But I'm absolutely sure that this is it. This is my best book, I think, the third, my final. So for me it's time to move on.

Read more'The Girl in the Spider's Web': Stieg Larsson's heroes get an update

How difficult is it to reimagine stories in a setting and with protagonists that someone else originally invented? Did you immediately say yes to the project?

At first I was absolutely thrilled. I sort of screamed: "Yes I want to do it!" because I loved the characters, loved the books and saw the challenge. But then after a while of course, I was scared, scared if I really could do it and write with the same quality. So of course there's been a lot of pressure, and sometimes pain. But in the end, it's been hilarious, really fantastic.

  • Mikael Blomkvist und Lisbeth Salander in der Millennium-Trilogie, mit Michael Nyqvist und Noomi Rapace in den Hauptrollen

    Stieg Larsson's 'Millennium' series in film

    From cinema to TV

    The cinema versions of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," "The Girl Who Played with Fire," and "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets' Nest" drew scores of viewers. In Germany, public broadcaster ZDF adapted the films starring Michael Nyqvist and Noomi Rapace into a six-part television series.

  • Stieg Larsson Millennium Triologie Filmstill Verdammnis

    Stieg Larsson's 'Millennium' series in film

    The anti-femme fatale

    Lisbeth Salander is just as well known as a real celebrity - even though she's fictional. The sociopathic IT expert and hacker finds herself on the police's radar after a murder takes place. She is the main protagonist in Stieg Larsson's thrilling "Millennium" trilogy. In the Swedish film version, she's played by Noomi Rapace.

  • Stieg Larsson Mikael Blomkvist Salander Millennium Triologie Filmstill

    Stieg Larsson's 'Millennium' series in film

    'Millennium': A fictional investigative magazine

    The "Millennium" books have become bestsellers around the world, selling nearly 80 million copies. Protagonist Mikael Blomkvist, played by Michael Nyqvist, is an investigative journalist for "Millennium." He's in the thick of the action, together with Lisbeth Salander. His colleague Erika is played by Lenda Endre.

  • Stieg Larssons Millennium-Trilogie, Filmstill mit Enthüllungsjournalist Mikael Blomkvist

    Stieg Larsson's 'Millennium' series in film

    Open affairs

    The film versions of the bestsellers came out in 2009. Niels Arden of Denmark directed part one, "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo." The second and third parts were directed by Daniel Alfredson of Sweden. Author Stieg Larsson died in 2004, prior to the publication of the books. Character Michael Blomqvist is pictured with his colleague and lover Erika Berger.

  • Stieg Larsson Mikael Blomkvist Salander Millennium Triologie Filmstill Vergebung

    Stieg Larsson's 'Millennium' series in film

    Dark secrets

    The third "Millennium" film came out in November 2009 in Sweden. In "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest," Salander once again battles perversion, hypocrisy and hate. She and Mikael couldn't be more different, but sift through the depths of humanity to solve their case.

  • Stieg Larssons Millennium-Trilogie, Filmstill aus Verblendung

    Stieg Larsson's 'Millennium' series in film

    American remake

    After the films were a success in Europe, Hollywood created its own remake with director David Fincher. Part one of the eerie thriller, starring Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara in the lead rolls, came out in 2011.

  • Schauspielerin Rooney Mara

    Stieg Larsson's 'Millennium' series in film

    Oscar nomination

    Rooney Mara was nominated for an Oscar for her performance as Lisbeth Salander in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo." Part two is supposed to be released in 2015, but no date has been set.

    Author: Sabine Peschel / kbm


How much Stieg Larsson is there still in your "Millennium" stories and characters? Or have they completely become your own now?

They feel like my own. I mean there was a genius who created them; but they certainly feel like mine, and I saw it as part of my mission to add something to the characters, add to the mythology, make them a little more complex.

This super strong girl in this, my final book, will eventually show some weakness. She will hesitate, and I have always sort of been dreaming about that. To make her break a little bit because she's always so much under control and so strong. So this time, she shows a bit of weakness and hesitates in a final dramatic situation.

When you started the continuation of the series in 2013, and when The Girl in the Spider's Web was published in 2015, there was some controversy as to whether it was right for another author to finish what Stieg Larsson started. Has that been since settled? 

The wind has shifted. It's absolutely different. You should have seen the Swedish press back then, before the publication. They were crazy, and everyone was going after me, I was all over the headlines: "How could he do that?" There was really a media storm. I was laying in my bed, absolutely shocked. I understand how the Millennium books engaged people.

Noomi Rapace als Lisbeth Salander (picture alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/Ronald Grant Archive)

Noomi Rapace plays Lisbeth Salander in the film franchise based on the novels

But you know, a month later the wind changed directions. I got great reviews from the Der Spiegel, The New York Times, Le Monde, The Guardian, and suddenly readers started writing: "Oh God, I love that she's back, that it's back."

It's such a joy for me to know that this has been good, not only for me, but for Stieg Larsson. Now a new generation reads his books, and we are making a documentary about his political work. I think this is really a win-win, because the figures are even more iconic now.

You began your career as a crime reporter for national newspapers. Does crime fiction need truth and facts? 

As a crime writer, you can do whatever you want. But I think it's easier to write crime fiction if you know about the truth. If you want to write fiction, it's very good to do journalistic research. So that's what I always try to do. I always try to dig in. I used to say that good journalists need literary technique, but good fiction, good literature always needs journalistic research. You have to know what you're writing about.

Release David Lagercrantz Millennium series (Getty Images/AFP/J. Nackstrand)

When Lagercrantz published "The Girl in the Spider's Web" in 2015 he suddenly had many new fans

You became famous as a writer of biographies, including "I am Zlatan Ibrahimovic," the life story of the football icon. Will you go back to writing biographies now, or will you write more crime stories?

Well, no, I will stay with crime. I have this idea that I myself at least think is brilliant. I'm absolutely thrilled. So now I have to prove that I could write equally good books with my own characters. 

Can you tell us any more? 

I don't have a title yet, but I know that I will flirt a little with Sherlock Holmes, but a more depressive, darker Sherlock Holmes. And I will have a female sort of Dr. Watson from the suburbs. So I have one person from the upper class and one from sort of the ghetto. The greatest challenge is that I will write as a woman. A woman from a different background than I. That's really a challenge.

Has the date of publishing been set?

Yes, 2021. I have just signed a contract for three books with my Swedish publishing house, and then we will sell it internationally at the Frankfurt Book Fair. So I will be coming to Germany as well.

Born in 1962, David Lagercrantz published several novels as well as non-fiction titles in his professional capacity as a journalist and author. In 2013, the original publisher of Stieg Larsson's highly popular "Millennium" series in Sweden and Larsson's family chose Lagercrantz as Larsson's successor to continue his unfinished "Dragon Tattoo" series. Lagercrantz' additional, highly successful books were followed by film adaptations. The Girl Who takes an Eye for an Eye of 2017 quickly went to the top of the New York Times bestsellers list.

  • Mikael Nyqvist as Mikael Blomkvist (picture alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/Ronald Grant Archive)

    Michael Nyqvist's most famous film roles

    International breakthrough with 'Millennium'

    In 2009, Mikael Nyqvist starred in original film versions of the first three Millennium novels by Swedish author Stieg Larsson - and soon after became a Hollywood superstar. Here he is playing investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," the first film in the series - a role that was reprised by Daniel Craig in a 2011 remake.

  • Film still from 'Together' with Mikael Nyqvist ( Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc )

    Michael Nyqvist's most famous film roles

    Winning plaudits for 'Together'

    In this award-winning comedy-drama, Nyqvist plays Rolf, an alcoholic but apologetic and soon-to-be lonely husband who sees his wife and children move to a suburban commune that is rapidly falling apart. In a review from 2001, "The Guardian" called out the then little-known actor for his "terrific performance."

  • Mikael Nyqvist plays the famous international conductor Daniel Daréus in a scene from Oscar-nominated As it is in Heaven (picture-alliance)

    Michael Nyqvist's most famous film roles

    An Oscar-nominated film: 'As It Is in Heaven'

    In this breakout role, Nyqvist plays the famous international conductor Daniel Daréus, who retires early after suffering a heart attack and returns to his village in northern Sweden - and slowly overcomes his dark past through the power of music. The film garnered a Best Foreign Language Film nomination in 2005.

  • Film still from Kennedy's Brain with Michael Nyqvist from 2010 (Bavaria Film,ARD)

    Michael Nyqvist's most famous film roles

    Based on Henning Mankell: 'Kennedy's Brain'

    In this 2010 thriller, Nyqvist plays Lars Hakansson, a Swedish Embassy official in Mozambique who helps the mother of a Swedish freelance investigative journalist find out why her son died in strange circumstances in South Africa. Both are soon caught in a web of intrigue related to AIDS and the global pharmaceutical industry.

  • Mikael Nyqvist in 'Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol' (Paramount Pictures)

    Michael Nyqvist's most famous film roles

    The evil villain in 'Mission: Impossible'

    In 2011's "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol," Nyqvist played the lead villain opposite Tom Cruise's good guy, Ethan Hunt. The versatile actor trained in mixed martial arts for the role and enjoyed working with Cruise. "We found out we have in a way the same trigger," he told "The Wall Street Journal." "When we push the button, him and me, it's only a second and we're up to 100."

  • Filmpremiere 'Colonia Dignidad' in Berlin mit Mikael Nyqvist (picture-alliance)

    Michael Nyqvist's most famous film roles

    'Colonia' with Emma Watson and Daniel Brühl

    In the romantic thriller "Colonia," Nyqvist is pure evil as he plays infamous German sect leader and former Nazi, Paul Schäfer, whose Colonia Dignidad commune in Chile was infamous for its human rights abuses. Here he joins co-stars Emma Watson and Daniel Brühl at the film's Berlinale premiere in 2016.

  • Berlinale A serious game 2016, with Mikael Nyqvist (picture-alliance/M.Schreiber)

    Michael Nyqvist's most famous film roles

    'A Serious Game,' a tale of love and adultery

    Nyqvist plays the editor of a local newspaper in this turn-of-the-century romantic drama based on the classic 1912 Swedish novel by Hjalmar Söderberg. He is joined here by other cast members Karin Franz Koerlof, Sverrir Guonason and Liv Mjoenes at the film's premiere at the 2016 Berlinale.

    Author: Stuart Braun


DW recommends

'Dragon Tattoo' star Michael Nyqvist dies aged 56

Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist, best known for a leading role in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" film series, died in Sweden on Tuesday after a year-long battle with lung cancer. He was 56. (28.06.2017)  

'The Girl in the Spider's Web': Stieg Larsson's heroes get an update

The just released fourth "Millennium" book, "The Girl in the Spider's Web," wasn't written by Stieg Larsson. The real author says the job terrified him - and not because of Lisbeth Salander's intrigues with the NSA. (27.08.2015)  

Millennium: 'Stieg Larsson himself is the actual story'

As the fourth "Millennium" book comes out, crime fiction expert Tobias Gohlis explains how Lisbeth Salander's escapades take a novel approach to gender and why Stieg Larsson may have written less than you thought. (26.08.2015)  

Book review: 'The Girl in the Spider's Web'

David Lagercrantz is the author of the fourth volume of the "Millennium" series, which deals with the NSA. His research and style is not as messy as Stieg Larsson's - but the atmosphere isn't as riveting either. (01.09.2015)  

Stieg Larsson's 'Millennium' series in film

They're full of kinky sex, abuse, intrigue and crime - the "Millennium" series offer all the right ingredients for a successful film. As the fourth book is released, here's a look at the film versions of the first three. (27.08.2015)  

Michael Nyqvist's most famous film roles

From playing alcoholic loners to the arch villain in "Mission Impossible," Michael Nyqvist has enjoyed a diverse career beyond his turn as Mikael Blomkvist in the "Dragon Tattoo" series. Here's a pick of his best. (28.06.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The legacy of Swedish author Stieg Larsson  

Advertisement

Film

Alfred Hitchcock (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo)

Behind the scenes: The legacy of Alfred Hitchcock

He directed dark thrillers such as "Psycho," "The Birds" and "Vertigo," but Alfred Hitchcock was smiling while he worked. The legacy of the master of suspense is celebrated in a new book by German publisher Taschen.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21 - Meet the artist! Richard Ford

Richard Ford is a major American author – and one of the sharpest critics of President Donald Trump. His books are international bestsellers. His first great success came in 1986 with the novel "The Sportswriter".  

Arts.21

Sachsen, Dessau: Gruppenfoto der Bauhausmeister im Jahr 1926 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

The Bauhaus Story

Walter Gropius founded the Bauhaus art school in 1919 in Weimar. Its ideas were ground-breaking. Its design and architecture was purist, simple and functional, dispensing with decorative elements. It was radical and visionary.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  