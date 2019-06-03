 Militiamen in Sudan raped men and women, says eyewitness | Africa | DW | 09.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

Militiamen in Sudan raped men and women, says eyewitness

Demonstrators in Sudan have been demanding a transition to a civilian government. An eyewitness reports on sexual atrocities committed during the dispersal of a sit-in outside the army’s headquarters in Khartoum.

Burning tires at protests in Khartoum

Nahid Jabrallah is a women's rights campaigner and activist. In an exclusive interview with DW, she reported that numerous rapes of young Sudanese women had been recorded when security forces moved in to clear a sit-in protest in Khartoum calling for a return from military to civilian rule.

The alleged perpetrators were members of a paramilitary unit, the "Rapid Support Forces" (RSF), part of the Sudanese security service. The RSF consist of the infamous Janjaweed militias, which are known to fight rebel groups on behalf of the army. They carried out countless human rights abuses during the civil war in Darfur. The Sudanese regime has been using them for years.

Read more: Sudan protest leaders call for civil disobedience against military rulers

Corpses of rape victims

Jabrallah told DW that both women and men had been raped. She said that some of the bodies recovered from the Nile were of women who had been sexually abused, adding: "But cases of rape had already been documented in hospitals." She explained that it had been difficult to establish exact numbers, as many local internet providers have been shut down and telephone connections are unreliable.

Protesters in Sudan holding Sudanese flag

Protesters in Sudan have been demanding a transition to civilian rule for weeks

When the army moved in on the sit-in blockade in Khartoum, Jabrallah found herself in the immediate vicinity. She says the demonstration was dispersed with violence; live ammunition, water cannon and tear gas were used to drive the demonstrators away. Jabrallah and some other people took refuge in a nearby building.

The activist told DW that members of the RSF pursued the civilians, broke down doors, and attacked them. They beat the men and women in order to separate them. "Everyone was threatened with being raped if they resisted the RSF's orders,” Jabrallah said. She and some others were lucky: They managed to escape the militiamen, but many were injured and required hospital treatment.

Read more: Sexual violence against women in conflict in the spotlight 

Murdered soldiers

Jabrallah spoke to other eyewitnesses, who confirmed that around 40 bodies had been recovered from the Nile. "They say that some of the bodies were of men wearing Sudanese army uniforms," the human rights activist reports. Her analysis: "This means the militiamen also attacked some members of the army who showed solidarity with the demonstrators — either because they'd refused to participate in this crime, or because they were trying to protect women and girls from being raped. And so these men were murdered, too."

Jabrallah has a clear answer as to who was responsible for the brutal dispersal of the sit-down demonstration. "I saw for myself who attacked us. There's no way those were members of the Sudanese army. We can very easily distinguish them from members of the so-called RSF militia. Not just because of the way they look, and their behavior, but also because of the symbols on their clothes. They bear their names and indicate their membership of the RSF."

RSF soldiers in trucks at a parade in Khartoum

The Rapid Support Forces were used to put down conflicts in the Darfur region

‘Transitional Military Council responsible'

Jabrallah explained that parts of the army had also been disempowered. Soldiers who put themselves on the side of the demonstrators had their weapons taken away, rendering them unable to do anything to stop the militia's atrocities. Jabrallah says it was the Transitional Military Council, which represents the old regime, that armed the RSF. "This council bears the responsibility for these acts of violence," she said. "It must also take responsibility for the crimes committed against the Sudanese soldiers.”"

It has not been possible to verify the authenticity of this information. Meanwhile, the Transitional Council, which has governed the country since President Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April, has issued a statement on Twitter denying that its armed forces were involved in any human rights abuses against the civilian population.

In its statement, the council adds that "unknown elements" among the demonstrators were arrested wearing army uniforms. It said that these elements had committed offenses with the aim of distorting the image of the security services and intensifying hatred towards them.

Watch video 01:52

Death toll in recent Sudan violence exceeds 100

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Sudan protest leaders call for civil disobedience against military rulers

A key protest group announced the campaign to run until ruling generals transfer power to civilians. The call came days after the military killed dozens at a pro-democracy sit-in in the capital. (09.06.2019)  

Sexual violence against women in conflict in the spotlight

Germany, with the support of actor and activist Angelina Jolie, has forwarded a UN Security Council resolution addressing rape in conflicts — a subject central to one of Germany's best-known wartime novels. (23.04.2019)  

Protesters shot, killed as Sudan police try to disperse sit-in

Security forces have used live rounds in an operation to disperse peaceful protesters in Khartoum. Demonstrators are demanding civilian rule, after a military council took over from ousted President Omar al-Bashir. (03.06.2019)  

Sudan's military ousts President Omar al-Bashir following protests

Amid growing public pressure, Sudan's military has carried out a coup against President al-Bashir. But protest organizers have accused the army of usurping power, saying civilians must lead the transitional government. (11.04.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Death toll in recent Sudan violence exceeds 100  

Related content

Sudan Soldaten in Khartum

Protesters shot, killed as Sudan police try to disperse sit-in 03.06.2019

Security forces have used live rounds in an operation to disperse peaceful protesters in Khartoum. Demonstrators are demanding civilian rule, after a military council took over from ousted President Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan Proteste in Khartum

Germany calls for 'immediate' end to Sudan violence 03.06.2019

Violence in Sudan "cannot be justified," the German Foreign Ministry said after the military killed numerous peaceful protesters in Khartoum. The UN Security Council plans to hold a closed door meeting on Tuesday.

Sudan Proteste in Khartum

Opinion: Sudan must not become another Egypt 03.06.2019

The conflict between Sudan's ruling military council and protesters is worsening, with reports of deaths and injuries in Khartoum. After months of peaceful protest, demonstrators now deserve Europe's full support.

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  