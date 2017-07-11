Military plane crashes in Ukraine, several dead

A military transport plane carrying aviation school students crashed and burst into flames in northeastern Ukraine on Friday, killing at least 22 people on board, officials said.

Rescue workers were on the scene. Air force pilots and cadets were on the plane, the Interior Ministry said.

At least two people were injured and taken to hospital in a serious condition, and the search continued for the others, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said.

The plane, an Antonov 26, crashed while attempting to land at the airport in Chuhuiv, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Kyiv and 2 kilometers from a military airport.

The town of Chuhuiv is around 30 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv and 100 kilometers west of the front line with the pro-Russian separatists.

The cause behind the crash was not immediately clear.

According to reports, the plane had a military crew and most of the passengers were students at a Defense Ministry-run aviation university.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would travel to the region on Saturday.

"We are urgently creating a commission to investigate all the circumstances and causes of the tragedy," he wrote on Facebook.

dvv/sri (AP, Reuters, AFP)