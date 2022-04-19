 Military intelligence expert Frank Ledwidge | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 20.04.2022

DW News

Military intelligence expert Frank Ledwidge

Watch video 03:24

Sanctions are not going to stop the war: Samuel Ramani, Russian Politics Expert

Sanctions are not going to stop the war: Samuel Ramani, Russian Politics Expert 19.04.2022

Weeks after Moscow's forces left, reports continue to emerge of their dangerous actions at the radioactive site.

Ukraine war: Russia's dangerous actions in Chernobyl 20.04.2022

April 9, 2022, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: Having seen the latest chapter of atrocities commited by the Russian military in Bucha and the missile attack on the Kramatorsk train station, Ukrainians, Ukrainian refugees, Germans, and people from around the world stood together to demand a stop to Russia s military aggression and for Europe to fortify Ukraine s defensed. Munich Germany - ZUMAb160 20220409_zbp_b160_010 Copyright: xSachellexBabbarx

Ukraine: How is Europe coping with the refugee crisis? 20.04.2022

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [LUGANSK REGION, UKRAINE - APRIL 17, 2022: A close view of a bullt hole in one of the windows in the city of Rubizhne. With tension escalating in Donbass in February, the Russian Armed Forces launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to appeals for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS]

Ukraine war: Russia's renewed ambitions in the east 20.04.2022

More from DW News

A view shows a lamp pole in the shape of a dove located in Freedom Square near a block of flats heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukraine war: Will Mariupol finally succumb? 20.04.2022

In China, single mothers' chances of receiving state benefits are dramatically reduced.

China's single mothers struggle to claim maternity benefits 20.04.2022

Afghan farmers collect raw opium as they work in a poppy field in Khogyani district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, May 10, 2013. Opium poppy cultivation has been increasing for a third year in a row and is heading for a record high, the U.N. said in a report. Poppy cultivation is also dramatically increasing in areas of the southern Taliban heartland, the report showed, especially in regions where thousands of U.S.-led coalition troops have been withdrawn or are in the process of departing. The report indicates that whatever international efforts have been made to wean local farmers off the crop have failed. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Afghanistan's poppy 'ban' 20.04.2022

DW brings you the top international news stories in brief

Top stories in 90 seconds 20.04.2022

Read also

March 18, 2022 Vaalimaa, Finland border crossing Finland-Russia border checkpoint

Will Finland and Sweden join NATO? 14.04.2022

The war in Ukraine may bring NATO new members. Finland and Sweden are closer than ever to ditching their neutrality and applying to join. Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels.

52-year old farmer Sitaram Murmu, whose agriculture land had been transfered to build a solar power plant stands near the plant in Mikir Bamuni village, Nagaon district, northeastern Assam state, India, Feb. 18, 2022. Protests have been simmering among several poor families belonging to India's indigenous communities who contest the sale of 91 acres of land to New Delhi-based green energy producer Azure Power Global Limited. The dispute underscores not just India’s often fuzzy land ownership rules complicated by colonial-era land classifications, but also the immensity of the challenges facing India in its renewable goals for the next decade. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Will the war in Ukraine delay India's green energy transition? 19.04.2022

With global prices of crude oil, gas and coal spiraling, a lengthy Russia-Ukraine war could delay India's progress in achieving renewable energy and climate change targets.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks on a destroyed Russian fighting vehicle in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Fact check: Fake news thrives amid Russia-Ukraine war 17.04.2022

Manipulated photos, false statements, state propaganda and deepfake videos are all part of the war between Russia and Ukraine. We debunk some examples and show how to see through the deception.

Rennende Aufständische während der Straßenkämpfe des Aufstandes der Heimatarmee in Warschau. Aufnahme von 1944. Am 1. August 1944 war in der polnischen Hauptstadt unter Führung von General Tadeusz Bor-Komorowski ein Aufstand der polnischen Heimatarmee gegen die deutsche Besatzung ausgebrochen. Bor wollte mit dem Einverständnis der polnischen Exilregierung und unterstützt von den westlichen Alliierten der nur wenige Kilometer entfernt liegenden roten Armee zuvorkommen und die Stadt befreien. Nach ersten Erfolgen wurde der Freiheitskampf am 2. Oktober 1944 von den deutschen Truppen brutal niedergeschlagen und die AK zur Kapitulation gezwungen. Während des 63-tägigen Widerstands kamen 16000 polnische Soldaten und rund 150000 Zivilisten ums Leben. Foto: CAF

'Defenseless, we had to watch bombs being dropped on our homes' 20.04.2022

The war in Ukraine is stirring memories of the horrors of World War II among older Poles — and feelings of solidarity with their neighbors. They tell DW of their experiences.