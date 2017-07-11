Military flights out of Kabul airport resume — live updates

Flights out of Kabul resumed at 2:35 a.m. local time

Western leaders address the situation unfolding in Afghanistan

The Indian Embassy is the latest to announce it is closing

Malala Yousafzai says Biden "has a lot to do"

Taliban declare 'amnesty'

The Taliban declared an "amnesty" across Afghanistan Tuesday in an attempt to restart the country.

Without specifying who the amnesty applied to, the Taliban said: "You should start your routine life with full confidence," after many people, especially in the public sector, had stayed home on Monday.

The Taliban entered the presidential palace in Kabul Sunday

The Taliban also encouraged women to join its government which is being formed "according to Shariah law," though a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, Enamullah Samangani, conceded, "The structure of government is not fully clear."

A Taliban leader also gave an interview to a female journalist on Afghan television in an effort to calm nerves across the capital just one day after thousands attempted to flee by storming the tarmac of the airport, even grabbing on to military jets taxiing for take-off.

Professor: Many in Afghan army kept close Taliban ties

Amalendu Misra, an international politics professor at Lancaster University in the UK, told DW, "the nation building exercise of the international community was only skin deep" because Taliban controlled rural areas.

Misra said the Afghan National Army failed to defend the country because, "Many of them were from the Taliban."

While security forces personnel took money from the central government, they remained sympathetic to the Taliban and were on "many occasions" working "in cahoots with the Taliban." Many felt that foreigners would leave eventually whereas they would remain in Afghanistan along with the Taliban.

Taliban fighters drive an Afghan National Army vehicle through the streets of Laghman province on Sunday

Misra noted, "there are two Talibans here, the Taliban that emerged in the 1990s, most of them came from refugee camps in Pakistan who are sort of educated in a very fundamentalist style education" and "the new ones we have are born and brought up in Afghanistan. So they're more committed to their own country."

Indian embassy in Kabul to close

India is closing its embassy and recalling its ambassador.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman, Arindam Bagchi, wrote on Twitter, "In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately."

Evacuation flights out of Kabul resume

Military evacuation flights for diplomats and civilians out of Afghanistan resumed on Tuesday after chaos enveloped Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport as thousands of Afghans desperate to flee flooded onto the tarmac.

A Western security official told Reuters, "Many people who were here yesterday have gone home."

Thousands of Afghans crowded the runway on Monday in a desperate bid to get out of Afghanistan after the capital fell to the Taliban

Late Monday, the German Defense Ministry said an air force A400M transport aircraft was able to leave Kabul with German citizens and local Afghan employees on board. The Uzbek capital Tashkent is serving as Germany's evacuation hub with people being ferried there by military transport before catching commercial flights to Germany.

General Hank Taylor, a logistics specialist on the Pentagon's joint chiefs of staff told news agency AFP that US forces were running military and civilian air traffic control at the Kabul airport. He said 3,000 to 3,500 US troops were on the ground by the end of the day Monday Washington time to secure the airport.

General Taylor said flights out of Kabul resumed at 2:35 a.m. local time.

Malala Yousafzai calls on leaders to take urgent action

Malala Yousafzai, the 23-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner who survived a gunshot to the head after the Pakistani Taliban targeted her in 2012 for outspokenness on women's education, called on the international community to take action regarding the "urgent humanitarian crisis right now" in Afghanistan.

Yousafzai said US President Joe Biden "has a lot to do."

She added, "I am deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan right now, especially about the safety of women and girls there."

Yousafzai said she had sent a letter to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan calling on him to admit refugees from Afghanistan and ensure that refugee children "have access to education, have access to safety and protection, that their futures are not lost."

Monday's developments: airport chaos, Western leaders speak up

Chaotic scenes unfolded Monday at Kabul's airport as thousands of desperate Afghans struggled to board flights out of their country after the collapse of the central government in recent days. Some were so desperate they clung to a departing US air force C-17, with two falling from the sky and landing on homes near the airport, a US official and cell phone footage shared on social media showed.

For the first time since the fall of Kabul Sunday, Western leaders including US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the rapid fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban.

Merkel said it was the "wrong assessment" that the Afghan army would fight to defend the country. Macron called for "a robust, coordinated and united response" for handling the anticipated migrant outflows from Afghanistan now that the Taliban is in charge.

For his part, Biden said it was "the right decision" to withdraw from Afghanistan, noting "there was never a good time to withdraw forces."

He also delivered a sharp rebuke of the surge in 2009 under then President Barack Obama when he was vice-president and his immediate predecessor then Donald Trump's negotiations with the Taliban that reduced US forces to a skeletal 2,500 in Afghanistan and hemmed him in considerably. He also said US forces could not stand in forever for Afghan security forces who were unwilling to fight.

