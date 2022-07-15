 Military analyst Mike Martin on Russia′s war spinning effort | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 18.07.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Military analyst Mike Martin on Russia's war spinning effort

Watch video 03:08

More in the Media Center

DW News Asia with Melissa Chan, 15 July 2022

DW News Asia with Melissa Chan, 15 July 2022 15.07.2022

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, 15 July 2022

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, 15 July 2022 16.07.2022

Title: Ugandans can't buy bread because of the war in Ukraine Teaser: Russia's war in Ukraine is also having an impact across Africa. In Uganda, bread has become very expensive and gasoline hardly affordable. @DW Short title: Uganda: cost of living impacted by war in Ukraine Short title: The war in Ukraine has an impact on Africa. In Uganda, bread has become very expensive and gasoline hardly affordable. @DW DigiVN: http://digivn.dwelle.de/ShowDigiVN?omid=220408-07-0966 Keywords: Uganda, Africa, Russia, Ukraine, conflict, sanctions Author: Mugambwa, Julius

Ugandans can't buy bread because of the war in Ukraine 22.04.2022

Title: A fight against neglected disease in Central African Republic Teaser: A forgotten disease called Yaws is still lurking around in remote parts of Central African Republic. The deadly skin disease is endemic among Indigenous populations. New attempts are being made to eradicate Yaws, with one Swiss NGO, FAIRMED, leading the way. © Zigota Tchaya/DW Keywords: Central African Republic, skin disease, endemic, Yaws

A fight against neglected disease in Central African Republic 22.04.2022

More from DW News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the frontlines in the Dnipropetrovsk region near Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, on July 08, 2022. Dnipropetrovsk has been under attack from advancing Russian forces. Photo by Ukrainian Presidency via ABACAPRESS.COM

Zelenskyy fires 2 top officials for working with Russia 18.07.2022

DW brings you the top international news stories in brief

Top stories in 90 seconds 18.07.2022

21.06.2021 Police officers and others listen to a hearing at the state capitol relating to last month's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Two teachers and 19 students were killed. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Uvalde shooting: Report slams police response 18.07.2022

A newly arrived wounded soldier waits for treatment in a room of the military hospital in Zaporizhzhya, on March 31, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by emre caylak / AFP)

Ukrainian soldiers with PTSD get help 18.07.2022

Read also

Raheela Mahomed

Raheela Mahomed 15.03.2022

Raheela Mahomed joined Deutsche Welle in 2021. She has more than a decade of experience as a journalist covering stories across Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Logo der Firma Google LLC | Verwendung weltweit

France fines Google €500 million in news copyright row 13.07.2021

Google said that the fine "ignores our efforts to reach an agreement." The tech giant now has two months to come up with a proposal on how to compensate France's news publishers.

A participant stands at the OECD headquarters in Paris during the presentation of the Economic Outlook at the 2013 OECD Week on May 29, 2013. AFP PHOTO ERIC PIERMONT (Photo credit should read ERIC PIERMONT/AFP via Getty Images)

OECD warns of delay to global digital tax deal 12.10.2020

The Paris-based OCED has warned that there will be no agreement of a global digital tax this year. The proposal has divided Europe and the US.

DW Arts and Culture Moderator David Levitz (Artikelbild Detailseite) VORAB

David Levitz 11.01.2021