 Military analyst Frank Ledwidge on Russian advance | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 20.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Military analyst Frank Ledwidge on Russian advance

Watch video 04:05

More in the Media Center

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A woman mourns as medical workers retrieve the body of her father, following Russian shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Ukraine war: Carnage on the streets of Kharkiv 18.04.2022

LVIV, UKRAINE - APRIL 18: Smoke rises after five aimed missile strikes hit Lviv, Ukraine on April 18, 2022. Ozge Elif Kizil / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine war: Russian airstrikes on Lviv 18.04.2022

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in a residential building following bombardment in central Kharkiv on April 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Maryke VERMAAK / AFP) (Photo by MARYKE VERMAAK/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine war: Shelling kills several in central Kharkiv 17.04.2022

News Bilder des Tages Ostermarsch in Kreuzberg, Oranienplatz 16.4.2022 Ostermarsch in Kreuzberg, Oranienplatz Berlin Berlin Berlin GER *** Easter March in Kreuzberg, Oranienplatz 16 4 2022 Easter March in Kreuzberg, Oranienplatz Berlin Berlin GER

Ukraine war: German pacifists forced to rethink 17.04.2022

More from DW News

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of emergency due to heavy floods in the Eastern part of South Africa.

After the floods in South Africa 20.04.2022

News Bilder des Tages April 19, 2022, Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory: Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 19, 2022 Khan Yunis Palestinian Territory - ZUMAap3_ 20220419_zaf_ap3_001 Copyright: xAshrafxAmrax

Top stories in 90 seconds 20.04.2022

2019, Deutschlannd, Ein Schützenpanzer der Bundeswehr vom Typ Marder, fährt bei der Informationslehrübung Landoperationen 2019 über ein Hindernis.

DW talks to German politician Ralf Stegner on Ukraine military aid 20.04.2022

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [LUGANSK REGION, UKRAINE - APRIL 17, 2022: A close view of a bullt hole in one of the windows in the city of Rubizhne. With tension escalating in Donbass in February, the Russian Armed Forces launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to appeals for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS]

Ukraine war: Russia's renewed ambitions in the east 20.04.2022

Read also

Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) gibt ein Pressestatement im Kanzleramt. Scholz hat nach den Gräueltaten russicher Truppen im ukrainischen Butscha neue Sanktionen gegen Russland in Aussicht gestellt.

Opinion: Germany, scapegoat of the Ukraine war 19.04.2022

Germany is being criticized by Ukraine and other countries in Europe, but that is unfair says DW's Marco Müller, because Germany is doing more to help Kyiv than almost any other country.

KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 8, 2020 - A vendor in a face mask is seen behind a vegetable stall at the Volodymyrskyi market that has reopened amid the easing of lockdown, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine.

IMF slashes global growth outlook amid Ukraine war 19.04.2022

The negative economic effects from Russia's invasion of Ukraine will significantly hurt global growth, the IMF has said. Increasing food and fuel prices have raised the prospect of unrest in poorer countries.

Pope Francis waves from the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square as he delivers his Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World) message, on Easter Sunday at the Vatican April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope condemns Ukraine War in Easter message 17.04.2022

Pope Francis has criticized the war in Ukraine as a "cruel and senseless" conflict. In his Easter "Urbi et Orbi" address he also called for reconciliation among Israelis and Palestinians, and in other conflict zones.

16.04.2018 FAIYUM, EGYPT - APRIL 16 : Farmers harvest wheat in Faiyum, Egypt on April 16, 2018. Farmers harvest wheat in a traditional way with reaping hooks. Spicas are bundled after being mowed, then placed into a threshing machine, also known as haymaker, where they are separated as wheat and straws. Ahmed Al Sayed / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine war: Will the wheat crisis bring more food independence? 17.04.2022

Middle Eastern countries are boosting their food independence to counter the coming wheat shortfall. But despite some encouraging initiatives, existing challenges make food sovereignty almost impossible — for now.