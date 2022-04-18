Military analyst Frank Ledwidge on Russian advance

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Germany is being criticized by Ukraine and other countries in Europe, but that is unfair says DW's Marco Müller, because Germany is doing more to help Kyiv than almost any other country.
The negative economic effects from Russia's invasion of Ukraine will significantly hurt global growth, the IMF has said. Increasing food and fuel prices have raised the prospect of unrest in poorer countries.
Pope Francis has criticized the war in Ukraine as a "cruel and senseless" conflict. In his Easter "Urbi et Orbi" address he also called for reconciliation among Israelis and Palestinians, and in other conflict zones.
Middle Eastern countries are boosting their food independence to counter the coming wheat shortfall. But despite some encouraging initiatives, existing challenges make food sovereignty almost impossible — for now.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version