Military analyst Frank Ledwidge on Donbas situation

The port city in Donbas has become emblematic of the war of extermination that Russia is waging against Ukraine. But the occupation does not mark the end of Mariupol's Ukrainian history, says Roman Goncharenko.
Ukrainian soldiers have reached the border after pushing back Russian forces in Kharkiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned of more attacks in Donbas.
The Russian army has regrouped and is concentrating its attacks on eastern Ukraine. So why exactly is Russian President Vladimir Putin interested in Luhansk and Donetsk?
In the town of Bucha outside Kyiv, police found three bodies of civilians who had been bound and tortured. Meanwhile, Russia renewed its attacks in the eastern Donbas region. DW has the latest.
