Military analyst Frank Ledwidge on Donbas situation

This photograph taken on April 29, 2022 shows a destroyed railway bridge, over the Siverskyi Donets river, in Raygorodok, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia seeks to capture Ukraine’s Donbas region 30.04.2022

Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said. - Russia's ground forces on Thursday crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service said, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a major offensive. Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south, the agency said. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia intensifies shelling in Ukraine's Donbas region 29.04.2022

Some hundred residents of Mariupol have managed to leave the city during a brief break in the fighting.

Mariupol: Thousands remain in danger 03.05.2022

The US are warning that Russia wants to swallow up large areas of eastern Ukraine altogether.

US warns of Russian annexation plans 03.05.2022

Activists have been warning for years against forgetting the regime under Marcos Jr.’s father.

Philippines activists warn against a new Marcos regime 23.05.2022

Wolodymyr Selenskyj, Präsident der Ukraine, hält in seinem Büro eine Videoansprache an das Projekt «Porta a Porta» des italienischen Fernsehsenders Rai 1. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Top stories in 90 seconds 23.05.2022

May 13, 2022, Ruska Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine: Destroyed vehicles and burned trees are visible in front of a building damaged by shelling near Ruska Lozova, Ukraine on May 13, 2022. Ukrainian troops have conducted an offensive to push the Russian troops away from Kharkiv almost to the Ukraine-Russia border Ruska Lozova Ukraine - ZUMAc244 20220513_zip_c244_010 Copyright: xDanielxCardex

DW correspondent visits Ukrainian village at the front line 23.05.2022

Poland's President Andrzej Duda addresses lawmakers as he became the first foreign leader to give a speech in person to the Ukrainian parliament since Russia's February 24 invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 22, 2022. Jakub Szymczuk/Polish Presidency/Handout via REUTERSTHIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Polish President Duda addresses Ukrainian parliament 23.05.2022

A Russian serviceman patrols the destroyed part of the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol on May 18, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)

Opinion: Mariupol — a symbol of Ukrainian courage and Russian shame 21.05.2022

The port city in Donbas has become emblematic of the war of extermination that Russia is waging against Ukraine. But the occupation does not mark the end of Mariupol's Ukrainian history, says Roman Goncharenko.

Ukrainian servicemen patrol in a recently retaken village, north of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)

Ukraine forces in Kharkiv push through to Russian border — as it happened 16.05.2022

Ukrainian soldiers have reached the border after pushing back Russian forces in Kharkiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned of more attacks in Donbas.

***Achtung, dieses Bild stammt von der staatlichen russischen Bildagentur TASS*** DONETSK, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 21, 2022: A poster reading We are Russian Donbass and bearing a Russian flag is pictured at a building. Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People's Republic, asks Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize independence of the Donetsk People's Republic. As tension escalated in east Ukraine on 18 February, 2022, the Donetsk People's Republic announced a mass evacuation of civilians to Russia. On 19 February 2022, it announced general mobilisation. Alexander Ryumin/TASS

Why is the Donbas so important for Russia? 21.04.2022

The Russian army has regrouped and is concentrating its attacks on eastern Ukraine. So why exactly is Russian President Vladimir Putin interested in Luhansk and Donetsk?

BUCHA, UKRAINE - APRIL 19: Relatives mourn during the funeral at Bucha Cemetery for two children and their mother exhumed from a mass grave at the backyard of St Andrew church in Bucha, Ukraine on April 19, 2022. Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine: Kyiv police find bound men in Bucha as Russia continues eastern assault — as it happened 30.04.2022

In the town of Bucha outside Kyiv, police found three bodies of civilians who had been bound and tortured. Meanwhile, Russia renewed its attacks in the eastern Donbas region. DW has the latest.