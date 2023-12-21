Milei's economic shock therapy sparks protests in Argentina

PoliticsArgentinaMilei's economic shock therapy sparks protests in ArgentinaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsArgentina12/21/2023December 21, 2023Economic measures announced by President Javier Milei have sparked protests in Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires. Thousands marched against drastic cuts to public spending, plans to sell off all state-owned companies and a devaluation of the peso.https://p.dw.com/p/4aQTVAdvertisement