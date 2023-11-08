Mild weather leads to increase in illegal Channel crossings

MigrationUnited KingdomMild weather leads to increase in illegal Channel crossingsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationUnited KingdomElena Gyldenkerne2 hours ago2 hours agoThe number of migrants trying to cross the Channel by boat to reach Britain has been increasing steadily. On Saturday, six people died and nearly 60 were rescued after a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of France. https://p.dw.com/p/4V6T0Advertisement