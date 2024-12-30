Milanovic leads Croatian presidential race

Incumbent President Zoran Milanovic is set to face off against Dragan Primorac in a second round of voting in January. Primorac and his conservative HDZ party sought to portray the populist Milanovic as "pro-Russian."

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic on Sunday won just under 50% of votes in the first round of presidential elections, according to official results.

The result means that Milanovic is set to face off against conservative rival Dragan Primorac in an election run-off in two weeks.

Croatia's president commands the country's armed forces and has a say in foreign policy, but most executive powers are in the hands of the prime minister elected by parliament.

Milanovic won 49.11% of the vote to Primorac's 19.37% in the first round Image: Emica Elvedji/PIXSELL/picture alliance

What were the results in the first round of voting?

Milanovic came in as the frontrunner with 49.11% of the vote in the first round, official results said.

The announcement came after an exit poll showed Milanovic, who is backed by the opposition Social Democrats (SDP), could win a little over 50% in the first round of votes and avoid a January 12 run-off.

Primorac, who is supported by the ruling conservative Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), won 19.37% in the first round.

Independent center-right lawmaker Marija Selak Raspudic and Ivana Kekin of the left-wing Mozemo party each won around 9% of the vote, coming in third and fourth place.

Primorac (pictured) and his HDZ ally Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic sought to portray Milanovic as 'pro-Russian' Image: Darko Bandic/AP/picture alliance

President and PM trade barbs over NATO, Russia

Milanovic has been an outspoken critic of Western military support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. He has also been fiercely critical of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic of the HDZ.

Before becoming president, Milanovic also served as prime minister from 2011 to 2016.

During the election campaign, Plenkovic labeled Milanovic as "pro-Russian" and portrayed the presidential election as a vote on Croatia's future in the European Union and the NATO military alliance.

"The difference between him and Milanovic is quite simple: Milanovic is leading us East, Primorac is leading us West," he said.

Also featuring in election debates was a high-profile corruption scandal within the ranks of the HDZ, which lead to the dismissal and arrest of former Health Minister Vili Beros.

