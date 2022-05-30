Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
MIL disinfo dossier
A key component in countering disinformation is Media and Information Literacy (MIL), which helps people distinguish trustworthy sources from propaganda. DW Akademie is therefore working to increase MIL in countries around the globe. And to better understand how exactly disinformation spreads and what narratives threaten to stick in people's minds, DW Akademie is also building new social media analysis skills through its partner organizations.