 MIL disinfo dossier | Media and conflict | DW | 30.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Media and conflict

MIL disinfo dossier

MIL disinfo dossier

A key component in countering disinformation is Media and Information Literacy (MIL), which helps people distinguish trustworthy sources from propaganda. DW Akademie is therefore working to increase MIL in countries around the globe. And to better understand how exactly disinformation spreads and what narratives threaten to stick in people's minds, DW Akademie is also building new social media analysis skills through its partner organizations.