Team AACRA - The international MIL Heroes

In 2020, DW Akademie conceptualised and Karel Swanepoel illustrated the MIL Heroes: Five characters based on the five MIL competencies, access, analyze, create, reflect and act upon media (see link below). Now, the MIL heroes travel to Mexico and face the MIL Villains. To learn more, listen to the interview with Joost van de Port and Karel Swanepoel and click through this gallery.