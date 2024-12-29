Mikheil Kavelashvili sworn in as Georgia’s new president

Kavelashvili is a critic of the United States and the West. The country’s outgoing pro-EU president has declared the incoming president "illegitimate."

Georgia on Sunday inaugurated Mikheil Kavelashvili as the new president amid allegations his election was stolen.

Kavelashvili, a hardline critic of the West and former a Manchester City footballer, was sworn in at a parliamentary ceremony.

The 53-year-old took his oath on the Bible and the Georgian constitution and swore to serve the country's interests.

"Our history clearly shows that, after countless struggles to defend our homeland and traditions, peace has always been one of the main goals and values for the Georgian people," Kavelashvili said during his address after taking the oath of office.

'I remain the only legitimate president' — Zourabichvili

Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili declared his presidency illegitimate in a speech to supporters outside the presidential palace.

Georgian president: 'An election that has been stolen' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"I remain the only legitimate president," she told thousands of pro-EU demonstrators. "I will leave the presidential palace and stand with you, carrying with me the legitimacy, the flag and your trust."

The former-Soviet state has been embroiled in political turmoil since contested parliamentary elections in October that saw the ruling Georgian Dream party get over 54% of votes.

The outgoing President Salome Zourabichvilli has vowed to continue fighting against the ruling party Image: Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP Photo/picture alliance

There have been Pro-European Union protests, with claims the ruling party is pulling Georgia back towards Russian influence and that the Georgian bid to join the EU has been undermined.

More than 400 people have been arrested during the protests, with many accusing authorities of beating them.

Pro-EU protesters are concerned that Russia will soon have more influence over Georgia's political affairs Image: Alexander Patrin/TASS/dpa/picture alliance

The US and the UK have sanctioned senior officials in Georgia's government in response to the repression of pro-EU protesters.

kb/wd (Reuters, AFP)