Mikheil Kavelashvili sworn in as Georgia’s new president

Mikheil Kavelashvili sworn in as Georgia’s new presidentDecember 29, 2024
Georgia on Sunday inaugurated Mikheil Kavelashvili as the new president amid allegations his election was stolen.
Kavelashvili, a hardline critic of the West and former a Manchester City footballer, was sworn in at a parliamentary ceremony.
The 53-year-old took his oath on the Bible and the Georgian constitution and swore to serve the country's interests.
"Our history clearly shows that, after countless struggles to defend our homeland and traditions, peace has always been one of the main goals and values for the Georgian people," Kavelashvili said during his address after taking the oath of office.
'I remain the only legitimate president' — Zourabichvili
Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili declared his presidency illegitimate in a speech to supporters outside the presidential palace.
"I remain the only legitimate president," she told thousands of pro-EU demonstrators. "I will leave the presidential palace and stand with you, carrying with me the legitimacy, the flag and your trust."
The former-Soviet state has been embroiled in political turmoil since contested parliamentary elections in October that saw the ruling Georgian Dream party get over 54% of votes.
There have been Pro-European Union protests, with claims the ruling party is pulling Georgia back towards Russian influence and that the Georgian bid to join the EU has been undermined.
More than 400 people have been arrested during the protests, with many accusing authorities of beating them.
The US and the UK have sanctioned senior officials in Georgia's government in response to the repression of pro-EU protesters.
kb/wd (Reuters, AFP)