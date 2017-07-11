Russia and the German reunification: Opposing views on Mikhail Gorbachev's legacy

The political legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet head of state, is still fiercely discussed in present-day Russia, especially his role in the process that led to German reunification — as officially enshrined on 12th September 1990 in what became known as the Two Plus Four Agreement.

The central charges lodged against Gorbachev are that he got too little money from Germany in return for his acceptance of the agreement. And that he failed to block NATO's eastward expansion.

Mikhail Gorbachev and Helmut Kohl were among the signatories of the Two Plus Four Agreement in Moscow

Gorbachev gives Kohl the go-ahead

The Two Plus Four Agreement was signed in Moscow by the foreign ministers of West and East Germany as well as the four victorious powers in World War Two — the Soviet Union, the United States, Great Britain, and France.

The seven-page document on "the Final Settlement with Respect to Germany" brought an end to the division of the two German states that had last four decades.

Borders were agreed on, full sovereignty was returned to the German state, security issues were clarified, including Germany's NATO membership, the reduction of Germany's armed forces from around half a million in the Federal Republic alone to 370,000 in united Germany, and the withdrawal of the Soviet army from the then GDR. Negotiations took place between May and September 1990, although there had been preliminary talks shortly after the Fall of the Wall.

A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany History revisited Not every politician is lucky enough to visit the historic site of a peaceful revolution 25 years on. Gorbachev came to mark the anniversary at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on November 9, 2014.

A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany German favorite June 13, 1989: Gorbachev visits West Germany's then capital, Bonn. The Berlin Wall still stands, and an end to Germany's division is not in sight. Yet Germans already hail the Soviet leader as a bringer of peace. Among Christian Democratic (CDU) voters, Gorbachev is much more popular than CDU Chancellor Helmut Kohl at the time.

A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany Figurehead for Leipzig Gorbachev's "perestroika" (restructuring) and "glasnost" (openness) served as a template for Leipzig's Monday demonstrations. East Germany's ruling SED party felt his new teachings were so dangerous that the Stasi secret police withdrew from circulation Soviet magazines with articles on Gorbachev.

A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany Sweater summit Working out the modalities of German unity: Outdoors and clad in thick sweaters, Chancellor Helmut Kohl and Mikhail Gorbachev spun the wheel of history on July 15, 1990. Moscow was not going to stand in the way of a united Germany.

A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany Elder statesman and star Two years later, Gorbachev was no longer Soviet leader, but he and his wife Raissa won people's hearts once again on a visit to Germany on March 6, 1992. Here, the popular couple lifted a stein at Munich's Hofbräuhaus.

A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany Gorbi in Weimar Thousands of Germans wrote letters to Gorbachev, and felt as if they were writing to a good friend. "[He] was alive compared to other Soviet officials who came across as stiff as mummies," wrote Michael from Lüneburg. On September 5, 1994, a pleased-looking Gorbachev visited Goethe's residence in Weimar.

A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany Pop star meets superstar Both German rock legend Udo Lindenberg (left) and Gorbachev were no longer at the height of their careers as the 10th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall rolled around in 1999. Yet the Russian leader with the human touch was still immensely popular in Germany.

A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany No stranger to showbiz Gorbachev made it to the cover of "Time" magazine 15 times — a feat Karl Lagerfeld could only dream about. Yet in Hamburg in 2003, Gorbachev was not above presenting the designer with the World Fashion Award.

A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany It's only rock 'n' roll What do 50 years of rock 'n' roll history have in common with the former Soviet leader? Admittedly, not much. Nonetheless, famed German TV host Thomas Gottschalk (right) invited Gorbachev to celebrate the genre's anniversary on April 17, 2004, in Hannover. The guest of honor rubbing shoulders with rock and TV icons proved not at all awkward. Author: Iveta Ondruskova / Volker Wagener



It is not known whether there was ever what might be called a "checklist" for Gorbachev's negotiations over Germany's future. As a result, it is not easy to gauge whether or not he met his own goals.

Sources, however, show that Gorbachev did not initially believe that there would be rapid progress toward reunification. He criticized Helmut Kohl's ten-point plan, which the German chancellor had already come up with at the end of November 1989 to point the way forward.

Read more: "We need better cooperation with Russia"

But by the end of January, there was a shift in Moscow's approach. A meeting of the inner circle concluded that a united Germany was "unavoidable", as Gorbachev wrote in his memoirs. The decision was made to push for talks between the four victorious powers and the two Germanies and to probe the possibility of a Soviet troop withdrawal.

The breakthrough moment came in talks with Kohl in Moscow on 10th February 1990: "We had Gorbachev's go-ahead for the Two Plus Four process and, above all, his green light for resolving the domestic German aspects of reunification," as Helmut Kohl put it in his diary.

The German leaders managed to convince Gorbachev that the two German states themselves, and not the victorious powers, should decide on their own future. All of which led to the Two Plus Four formula.

Troop withdrawal only for the Soviets

One of the most divisive issues on the agenda was the future united Germany's proposed NATO membership. And here, Gorbachev ought to have "at least set terms" for Germany's NATO membership, wrote Aleksey Pushkov, leading Russian foreign policy expert and Senator, in the messaging service Telegram in July 2020. For many in Moscow reunification was not the problem, so much as the way Gorbachev had handled it. And, in 2017, Russian President Wladimir Putin referred in an interview to what he termed Gorbachev's "mistake". Namely, failing to use the talks with Germany to lever binding guarantees from NATO. For his part, Gorbachev rejected the criticism.

Moscow had initially called for a united but neutral Germany – a proposal that was rejected in Bonn by West Germany, by Washington, and by eastern European countries like Poland and Czechoslovakia.

It was Gorbachev who had blinked. In the Two Plus Four Agreement it was accepted that no NATO troops and no nuclear weapons should be stationed on the territory of former East Germany. NATO enlargement in Eastern Europe was touched on in the discussions, with western diplomats appearing to signal that it would not happen. But: no binding agreement.

Mikhail Gorbachev and Helmut Kohl toasted their common declarations at the German chancellory

Gorbachev's critics in Russia believe he should also have demanded the withdrawal of British and American troops from united Germany.

"Of course the Soviet Union could have asked big questions about foreign forces stationed in Germany," Vladislav Belov, Head of the Center for Germany Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences told DW. "But the opportunity was wasted."

Moscow could also have called for the withdrawal of American nuclear weapons, says Belov, who adds that German social democrats had also been pushing Gorbachev to concede to this demand.

Historian Martin Aust, a specialist in eastern Europe at Bonn University, is however skeptical: "My guess is that it wouldn't have been accepted," says the historian. "It would have been the old model, as proposed by Stalin: the unification of Germany as a neutral state." Adenauer rejected it. The Kohl government would probably also have rejected it."

Watch video 05:20 People and Politics # The road to reunification - Kohl and Gorbachev take a historic step # 16.07.2010

Did Gorbachev demand too little money?

The second fundamental allegation raised against Gorbachev concerns money. The critics say that Moscow quite simply got too little in turn for playing along with reunification.

In 1990, the Soviet economy was in serious trouble. Bonn offered to help, initially by stepping up food shipments. In the summer of the same year, Moscow got a loan worth 5 billion German Marks (€2.5 billion).

Shortly before the signing of the Two Plus Four Agreement, Kohl and Gorbachev wrestled over further payments. The chancellor proposed 10 billion. Gorbachev went higher, demanding 15 billion, or more. On 12th September 1990, the two sides agreed on 12 billion to pay for the withdrawal of Soviet troops plus an additional loan of 3 billion. Voices close to the negotiations have confirmed that the German government would at this stage have been willing to put a larger sum on the table. "If Gorbachev had at that time said: 'Herr chancellor, I will go along with it, but it will cost Germany 50 or 80 billion' – would we have been able to say no?" Those are the words of Horst Teltschik, former foreign policy advisor to Chancellor Kohl, speaking in a DW interview in July 2010. And, Germany expert and Gorbachev advisor Valentin Falin believed Moscow could have asked for anything up to 100 billion.

A happy reunion — 19 years after reunification Mikhail Gorvachev met up with former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and former US President George Bush

In the eyes of critics like Belov, Gorbachev was a weak negotiator. And worse still: in 1990, the former Russian leader, he says, gave less thought to the future of his country and more to his own place in the history books.

"Germany owes huge thanks to Gorbachev and the Soviet Union," says Martin Aust: "Gorbachev was driven by the belief that he could create a new Soviet Union that would be bound into a new world order free of the US-Soviet antagonism of the Cold War period."

Germany: advocate of Russian interests?

While critics in Russia complain that Gorbachev ought to have insisted on a longer transition period prior to German unification, historian Martin Aust says that Helmut Kohl had every reason to be in a hurry.

And indeed, German reunification was quickly followed by the attempted coup against Gorbachev, the wars in the Soviet republics, and the final collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Certainly, from today's German perspective, it is not difficult to be grateful to Mikhail Gorbachev that unity was achieved so speedily.

This gratitude is reflected in a strand of Germany politics that is still remarkably strong: a yearning on Berlin's part to be an advocate for Moscow in the West. It was, in this vein, that Germany pushed for rapprochement between the Soviet Union and then Russia with the G7. It also helped Russia to become a member of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and join

The International Monetary Fund (IMF). Such positive aspects of relations between Germany and Russia are often forgotten in the emotive debates over the Gorbachev's legacy.