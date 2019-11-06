 Mike Pompeo talks trans-Atlantic ties in Berlin | News | DW | 08.11.2019

News

Mike Pompeo talks trans-Atlantic ties in Berlin

The US secretary of state is meeting with Germany's defense minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel as he winds up a three-day visit. His trip comes at a time of strained US-German ties under the Trump presidency.

Mike Pompeo with German Defense Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the German capital, Berlin, on Friday for talks that will take place against the background of commemorations for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Pompeo is currently discussing security issues and trans-Atlantic relations with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. Their meeting comes a day after Kramp-Karrenbauer called for Germany to play a much more active military role in the world.

Since World War II, Germany has previously pursued, and been held to, a policy of military restraint in reaction to the aggressive expansionism of the Nazi era.

Kramp-Karrenbauer has been supportive of US demands for Germany to increase military spending, with US President Donald Trump frequently chastizing Berlin for not doing enough as a NATO member.

Watch video 01:54

US, Germany look back to the future

Trans-Atlantic tiffs

Pompeo is also due to meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz. Talks are likely to touch on the German-Russian gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2, which the US has strongly criticized as bringing a too strong energy dependency on Russia.

US-German ties have also been strained by Washington's imposition punitive tariffs on the EU in retaliation for illegal subsidies granted to European aerospace giant Airbus.

Later in the day, Pompeo is scheduled to visit the US Embassy to unveil a statue of late former US President Ronald Reagan. The statue is located near the site where Reagan gave a famous speech in 1987 calling on Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to "tear down this wall."

Watch video 00:47

Pompeo: 'Germany has been a great partner'

On Thursday, Pompeo and his German counterpart Heiko Maas both reconfirmed the importance of NATO for joint security amid fears in Europe that Washington is weakening its commitment to the trans-Atlantic military alliance.

At the talks with Maas, Pompeo praised Germany for being "a great partner" in solving a range of international problems, while admitting that Washington and Berlin sometimes took "a different approach."

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    Trump on NATO: A war of words

    Even before taking office, US President Donald Trump's relationship with NATO has been a tumultuous one, to say the least. He has disparaged the trans-Atlantic alliance, once describing it as "obsolete" and a relic of the Cold War. Here are Trump's most memorable quotes about the military alliance, even if they are at times false.

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Days of the Soviet Union'

    While on the campaign trail in 2016, Trump made clear that he saw NATO as a relic of the Cold War. "You know, we're dealing with NATO from the days of the Soviet Union, which no longer exists. We need to either transition into terror or we need something else." But his remarks didn't account for how the alliance backed the US well after the collapse of the Soviet Union, especially in Afghanistan.

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Germany owes vast sums'

    Trump has made defense spending his main talking point on NATO. But he has falsely accused member states of owing money to Washington, saying: "Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO, and the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany." The problem is NATO doesn't work like that. No money is owed to the alliance for defense or otherwise.

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Obsolete'

    Days before his inauguration, Trump caught NATO members off guard when he claimed the alliance was "obsolete" and threatened to withdraw support. "I said a long time ago that NATO had problems: Number one, it was obsolete, because it was designed many, many years ago." Months later, he retracted his statement, citing changes within the alliance. "Now they fight terrorism," he said.

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Doesn't sound very smart'

    Trump had tended to lump trade between US allies with how much Washington spends on defense. "We are spending a fortune on military in order to lose $800 billion (in trade losses). That doesn't sound very smart to me," Trump said. The problem is that while NATO members have agreed to spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense, the alliance has nothing to do with international trade.

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'We are the schmucks'

    During a 2018 rally in Montana, Trump hit out at European allies, saying: "They want (us) to protect against Russia, and yet they pay billions of dollars to Russia, and we're the schmucks paying for the whole thing." Trump was referring to Russia as Europe's primary source for oil and natural gas, but he created a false dichotomy between energy reliance and NATO's defense spending goal.

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    Montenegro 'may get aggressive and congratulations, you're in World War III'

    In an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked why the US should jump the defense of NATO ally Montenegro in the event of an attack. The president said he'd asked himself the same question, appearing undermine the military alliance's collective defense clause. Trump went on to describe Montenegrins as a "very strong" and "very aggressive," and that that aggression risked starting World War III.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


