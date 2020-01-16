 Mike Pompeo lashes out at journalist over Ukraine question | News | DW | 26.01.2020

News

Mike Pompeo lashes out at journalist over Ukraine question

The US secretary of state accused NPR and its veteran reporter of lying to him about the interview subject. NPR insists that Pompeo shouted expletives at their radio host after she asked about the Ukraine controversy.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday slammed the media after a heated interview with National Public Radio (NPR) .

Pompeo's criticism comes a day after veteran NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly accused Pompeo of berating her when she asked him about Ukraine during an interview.

The US secretary of state has come under fire by critics who say the Department of State did not protect the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, from political attacks before being ousted by President Donald Trump last year.

The president's decision to remove Yovanovitch became a key event that led to his impeachment by the House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, charges related to Trump's order to withhold military aid to the eastern European country. 

There were reports that Yovanovitch was illegally placed under surveillance, an issue that Pompeo tried to evade in the interview.

Read more: US Secretary of State Pompeo subpoenaed in Trump impeachment inquiry

Watch video 02:06

Trump impeachment trial kicks off

'Bangladesh is not Ukraine'

Pompeo, in an unusual statement on Saturday, said NPR and Kelly lied to him about the interview topic, accusing them of going public with the intense discussion that followed his on-air interview.

"It is no wonder that the American people distrust many in the media when they so consistently demonstrate their agenda and their absence of integrity," Pompeo said.

According to Kelly, Pompeo said: "Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?" while saying swear words — and demanded that she point to Ukraine on an unmarked map.

Kelly said she correctly identified the country.

"It is worth noting that Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine," the State Department statement said, suggesting that Pompeo's camp did bring out an unmarked map to Kelly.

NPR has stood by the radio reporter and former national security correspondent. Nancy Barnes, NPR's senior vice president of news, said: "Kelly has always conducted herself with the utmost integrity, and we stand behind this report.''

Pompeo slammed by Democrats

Pompeo's statement drew quick condemnation from leading Democrats in the US Senate, who criticized the "insulting and contemptuous comments."

In a letter from four top Democrats, including Bob Menendez, the ranking member of the foreign affairs committee, the lawmakers said Pompeo should be more respectful towards journalists.

"Instead of calling journalists 'liars' and insulting their intelligence when they ask you hard questions you would rather not answer, your oath of office places on you a duty and obligation to engage respectfully and transparently,'' the letter to Pompeo said.

Trump has repeatedly slammed what he calls "fake news,''  often insulting individual reporters. In one instance, the US president mocked a New York Times reporter with a physical disability.

Read more: US media fight back against Trump attacks

shs/stb  (AP, dpa, Reuters)

