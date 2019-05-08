 Mike Pompeo flies to Germany as first stop on Europe trip | News | DW | 30.05.2019

News

Mike Pompeo flies to Germany as first stop on Europe trip

The US Secretary of State is hoping to persuade European allies that Washington is not looking for conflict with Iran. European states have been fighting to save the Iran nuclear deal amid rising tensions with the US.

Mike Pompeo (Reuters/J.L. Duggan)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to Germany on Thursday for a belated meeting with European leaders.

Pompeo abruptly cancelled his previous visit in early May to fly to Iraq amid escalating tensions with Iran.

Pompeo will visit Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the UK.

In Berlin, he will meet with his German counterpart Heiko Maas and Chancellor Angela Merkel. US President Donald Trump has openly and repeatedly clashed with Merkel, despite being close allies.

He has criticized Germany for its welcoming stance towards migrants, supposed trade imbalances, its tolerance of Huawei, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, and defense spending, among many other issues.

Germany, alongside other European Union members, has voiced opposition and disapproval of Trump's escalating war of words and sanctions with Iran after he unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.

Watch video 00:26

Germany's defense minister: 'We have to do all we can to keep talking to Iran'

The US appeared headed towards an increasingly violent trajectory with Iran, but in recent weeks Trump has distanced himself from his more hawkish advisors and sought a slightly more conciliatory position with Iran.

Switzerland handles US interests in Iran, given an absence of diplomatic relations between the two nations, and the topic will likely be on the agenda when in the mountainous state.

In Germany, he will likely be discussing US plants to withdraw from Afghanistan, US opposition to Huawei involvement in 5G infrastructure, and Iran. He will be joined by Trump for his visit to the UK.

aw/rc AFP, dpa, AP)

