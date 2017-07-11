Mike Pompeo claims Iran is new home of al-Qaida

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that al-Qaida has established a new home base in Iran, and has "burrowed inside" the country, making it harder for the US to deal with the militant group.

Pompeo's claims are based on a New York Times report that a top al Qaida leader, Abu Muhammad al-Masri, had been killed in Iran by Israeli operatives in August 2020. Iran subsequently denied the report.

"Al-Masri's presence inside Iran points to the reason that we're here today ... al-Qaida has a new home base: it is the Islamic Republic of Iran," Pompeo told a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington as an official confirmation of the report, albeit without providing hard evidence.

"I would say Iran is indeed the new Afghanistan ... as the key geographic hub for al-Qaida," Pompeo said. "Unlike in Afghanistan, when Al-qaida was hiding in the mountains, al-Qaida today is operating under the hard shell of the Iranian regime's protection," he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded to Pompeo's remarks on Twitter as "warmongering lies."

wmr/rt (Reuters, AFP)