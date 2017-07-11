Mike Pompeo arrives in Israel on first stop of Middle East tour

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel on Monday, after the Trump administration proposed an ambitious Arab-Israeli peace plan.

Israel is the first stop on Pompeo's five-day Middle East tour, which includes visits to several Gulf Arab states and Sudan.

Read more: Will the Israel deal pave the way for Emirati repression?

What's on the agenda?

Pompeo, the first of two senior US officials to travel to the region, is set to push Arab states to normalize ties with Israel after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel struck a peace deal earlier this month.

He is expected to be followed to many of the same destinations by US President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. In addition to Israel and Sudan, the US State Department said Pompeo will travel to Bahrain and UAE, and could possibly make stops in Oman and Qatar.

"The US commitment to peace, security, and stability in Israel, Sudan, and among Gulf countries has never been stronger than under President Trump's leadership," the State Department said in a statement announcing Pompeo's trip.

lc/rt (AP, AFP)