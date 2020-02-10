Mike Bloomberg to release three women from non-disclosure agreements

Democratic presidential nominee Mike Bloomberg on Friday said he released three women from non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) that had forbidden them from discussing past harassment or discrimination suits against him.

In a statement on Twitter, the former mayor of New York said that Bloomberg LP, a media company he founded and still runs, had identified three cases of such agreements "signed over the past 30+ years with women to address complaints about comments they said I had made."

The billionaire New Yorker wrote that if these women wished, they would "be given a release."

'Fat broads' and 'horse-faced lesbians'

The move followed sharp words delivered in a fiery TV debate earlier this week by fellow Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren, who criticized Bloomberg for his company's policy of using NDAs to silence employees.

In the ninth televised Democratic primary debate on Wednesday, the senator tore into Bloomberg over the policy and publicly called on him to say how many NDAs had been signed and for the signatories to be released.

Warren also pointed out that Bloomberg had previously described them as "fat broads" and "horse-faced lesbians."

The senator, a former law professor, added that she had drawn up a release form that Bloomberg could use to free the women from their legally obligated silence.

In the debate, Bloomberg rejected the idea, saying the women in question had signed the agreements voluntarily.

End to NDAs at Bloomberg LP

The billionaire's Friday statement only addressed three cases related to suits against him personally.

The women had worked for Bloomberg's company, which employs some 20,000 people globally.

He also said that, under his leadership, Bloomberg LP would no longer use NDAs to deal with allegations of sexual misconduct or misconduct.

NDAs have the potential to "promote a culture of silence in the workplace and contribute to a culture of women not feeling safe or supported," the statement read.

The billionaire candidate said that, unlike President Donald Trump, he will be "a leader whom women can trust."

The former mayor has tried in other ways to position himself in contrast to the US president, for example by saying he would release his tax returns and sell his company if elected.

Bloomberg was late to join the crowded field of Democratic contenders but has since vastly outspent his rivals in an attempt to run against Trump in US presidential elections in November.

kp/bk (AP, dpa)

