Migration a key issue in German election campaign

Simon Young
January 8, 2025

In Germany, political parties are launching their campaigns for the general election that's due on February 23rd. An issue that's high on the conservative parties' agenda is migration. DW takes a closer look at the CDU and CSU's positions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oxXQ
