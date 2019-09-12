 Migrants posing as volleyball players arrested in Greece | News | DW | 22.09.2019

News

Migrants posing as volleyball players arrested in Greece

Greek police said the Syrian nationals had hoped to travel to Switzerland with illegally obtained Ukrainian passports. Migrants carrying fake documents are often stopped at Greek airports.

Two Ukrainian passports

Greek police arrested 10 migrants posing as volleyball team players at Athens' Eleftherios Venizelos airport for possessing illegal passports on Saturday.

Airport authorities said the migrants entered the country without legal documents, and that the group hoped to get past passport control in disguise.

Read more: Greek police arrest migrants in raids and at airports

The men wore matching outfits and carried similar sports bags and two volleyballs.

Police said they were Syrian nationals, who had wanted to travel to Zurich with Ukrainian passports.

Migrants fleeing conflict-marred countries in the Middle East and North Africa often arrive in Greece, hoping to reach destinations in Central Europe. Many of these migrants also pay money to human traffickers.

According to official data, there are more than 26,600 asylum seekers in overcrowded camps on Lesbos, Chios and Samos, the Greek islands at the forefront of the migrant influx.

Read more: Alleged migrant smugglers arrested on Greek islands

  At the premises of the old Sakiroglou cloth factory, in an industrial area just outside Thiva, a new reception center for refugees and migrants with a capacity of 700 people was launched last spring. Thiva hosts mainly refugee families and unaccompanied minors who have come from the islands, mostly Lesvos. They live here in containers or small apartments.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    An old factory on the outskirts of Thebes

    At the premises of the old Sakiroglou textile factory, in an industrial area just outside Thebes, a new reception center for refugees and migrants with a capacity of 700 people was launched last spring. Thebes hosts mainly refugee families and unaccompanied minors who have come from the islands, primarily Lesbos. They live here in container facilities or small apartments.

  On the day we visited the camp of Thiva, the registrations of refugees and migrants in the language and integration courses was ongoing. Αpart from the UNHCR and the IOM, Greek NGOs such as ARSIS as well as international ones such as Solidarity Now are active here. Doctors of the World provide primary health care. This refugee camp is also supported by the municipality and the army.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    The school year has started

    On the day we visited the camp in Thebes, refugees and migrants were being registered for language and integration courses. Αpart from the UN refugee agency and the IOM, Greek NGOs such as ARSIS as well as international ones like Solidarity Now are active here. Doctors of the World provides primary health care. This refugee camp is also supported by the local government and the army.

  After Thiva, out second stop was Eleonas in Attica, close to the center of Athens. This is the first open refugee hosting center, which started operating in 2015, when the refugee crisis had reached its peak. Despite the problems, it was considered from the very beginning as a exemplary center for Greece, as opposed to the first reception and accomodation centers in the Aegean islands.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    Eleonas, a refugee village in Athens

    After Thebes, our second stop was Eleonas in Attica, close to the center of Athens. This is the first open refugee hosting center, which began operating in 2015, when the refugee crisis reached its peak. Despite its problems, it was considered from the very beginning to be an exemplary center for Greece, unlike the first reception and accommodation centers on the Aegean islands.

  Many of the refugees and migrants hosted in Eleonas want to travel on to Central and Northern Europe — mostly Germany. They are offered intensive English and German courses, as well as Greek courses for those who are considering staying in Greece or those who just want to feel more integrated into Greek society.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    Emphasis on education

    Many of the refugees and migrants hosted in Eleona want to leave for Central and Northern Europe — mostly Germany. They are offered intensive English and German courses, as well as Greek courses for those who are considering staying in Greece or those who just want to feel a bit more integrated into Greek society.

  The massive arrival of migrants last year at the port of Kavala shattered the quiet city of northern Greece. Many people rushed to the port to see the newcomers. Some responded intensely, others violently. The majority of people nonetheless welcomed or simply accepted all those who fled from they homelands. The photo was taken by the journalist Giorgos Karanikas.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    Disturbing the calm waters of Kavala

    The massive arrival of migrants last year at the port of Kavala rocked the quiet northern city. Many people rushed to see the newcomers. Most welcomed or simply accepted all those who fled from their homelands. This photo was taken by journalist Giorgos Karanikas.

  According to the volunteers and residents of the city, the majority of people have no problem with the refugees and migrants hosted in a former military camp, not far from the city center. There are of course exceptions, taking into consideration that Kavala is a conservative provincial city. However the people who work here want to help. Despina Tsolakidou and Evi Drakonti are two of them.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    Volunteers and municipal workers at Kavala's refugee camp

    According to the volunteers and residents of the city, the majority of people have no problem with the refugees and migrants hosted in the former military camp, not far from the city center. Most people who work here want to help. Despina Tsolakidou and Evi Drakonti are two of them.

  The stone-made facilities of the former children's institution of Aghia Eleni, created shortly after the 2nd World War war by Queen Frideriki, has been transformed into a new accomodation structure for refugees and migrants. Mostly families are hosted here, waiting for their family reunification applications to be processed. Till then they are getting ready for the cold winter.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    Ioannina: An old οrphanage turns into a refugee center

    The former children's institution of Aghia Eleni, created shortly after the Second World War by Queen Frideriki, has been transformed into new accommodation for refugees and migrants. Mostly families are hosted here, waiting for their reunification applications to be processed. Until then, they are preparing for the cold winter.

  Every singe human at the refugee camps has his/her own story, own anxieties, own journey through the war zones of Syria, the mountains of Turkey, the turbulent waters of the Aegean. Amsa was a high school teacher from Aleppo. A bomb killed her daughter. She is stranded in Greece waiting for her family reuninification application to be accepted. Meanwhile, she teaches Arabic to volunteers.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    The teacher from Aleppo

    Every single person at the refugee camps has his or her own story, anxieties and journey through the war zones of Syria, the mountains of Turkey, or the turbulent waters of the Aegean. Amsa was a high school teacher from Aleppo. A bomb killed her daughter. She is stranded in Greece waiting for her family reunification application to be accepted. Meanwhile, she teaches Arabic to volunteers.

  Even Konitsa, at the Greek-Albanian border, offered accomodation to refugees mainly from Syria. Most of them said to DW that they feel here safe and welcome. What is more, Konitsa's mayor Andreas Papaspyrou as well as the director of Andreas Defes told us that the city itself has a refugee past. At the early 20's Greek Orthodox refugees from Asia Minor and Cappadocia had found here a new home.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    Konitsa, the small city that never forgets

    Even Konitsa, at the Greek-Albanian border, offers accommodation to refugees mainly from Syria. Most of them told DW that they feel safe and welcome here. Konitsa Mayor Andreas Papaspyrou told us that the city itself has a refugee past. In the early 1920's, Greek Orthodox refugees from Asia Minor and Cappadocia found a new home here.

  Konitsa's accomodation center hosts approximately 80 people who belong to so-called vulnerable groups. Most of them stay here temporarilly while some of them have already got the green light to leave Greece. The Derwish family from Kamisli in Syrien left their homeland in order to secure a peaceful future for their kids. They have one and only destination: Germany.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    'We want to go to Germany'

    Konitsa's accommodation center hosts approximately 80 people who belong to so-called vulnerable groups. Most of them stay here temporarily, while others already have the green light to leave Greece. The Derwish family from Qamishli, Syria left their homeland in order to secure a peaceful future for their kids. They only have one destination in mind: Germany.

    Author: Dimitra Kyranoudi


shs/jlw (dpa, AFP)

