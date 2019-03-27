Migrants 'hijack merchant ship,' steer toward Europe: reports

Migrants rescued by a cargo ship off Libya have reportedly hijacked the vessel and directed it north toward Europe, according to Italian and Maltese authorities.



The Palau-flagged tanker Elhiblu I rescued the migrants in the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday and sailed the ship toward the Libyan capital, Tripoli. But six nautical miles from port, it reversed course and is now halfway between Tripoli and Malta, said Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

"They're not shipwrecked, they're pirates," Salvini tweeted, adding that the ship would not be allowed into Italian waters.

Hard-line stance

Maltese authorities said they were aware of reports the ship had been hijacked and was moving in the direction of Malta or the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The Armed Forces of Malta said units were on standby and would not allow the vessel to enter the EU country's territorial waters.

The vessel is believed to have picked up 108 migrants, including 77 men and 31 women, according to Maltese authorities.

Overwhelmed by the large number of migrant arrivals in recent years, Italy has taken a hard-line stance. Boats that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean are increasingly taking them back to Libya.

