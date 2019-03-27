Migrants 'hijack merchant ship,' steer toward Europe: reports

Migrants have reportedly hijacked a cargo ship in Libyan waters and forced the crew to redirect the vessel toward Europe. Italian and Maltese authorities have said they will not allow the vessel to enter their waters.
Migrants rescued by a cargo ship off Libya have reportedly hijacked the vessel and directed it north toward Europe, according to Italian and Maltese authorities.
The Palau-flagged tanker Elhiblu I rescued the migrants in the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday and sailed the ship toward the Libyan capital, Tripoli. But six nautical miles from port, it reversed course and is now halfway between Tripoli and Malta, said Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.
Read more: EU 'to suspend ship patrols' on Mediterranean migrant mission
"They're not shipwrecked, they're pirates," Salvini tweeted, adding that the ship would not be allowed into Italian waters.
Hard-line stance
Maltese authorities said they were aware of reports the ship had been hijacked and was moving in the direction of Malta or the Italian island of Lampedusa.
The Armed Forces of Malta said units were on standby and would not allow the vessel to enter the EU country's territorial waters.
The vessel is believed to have picked up 108 migrants, including 77 men and 31 women, according to Maltese authorities.
Overwhelmed by the large number of migrant arrivals in recent years, Italy has taken a hard-line stance. Boats that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean are increasingly taking them back to Libya.
cw/cmk (AFP, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
From tackling the root causes of migration to fighting human trafficking: The EU has many different goals for its migration policy. On paper they are sold as equal. Financially, they are not, as DW data analysis shows. (15.02.2018)
The number of first-time asylum applications in the European Union has fallen to 580,845, Eurostat has reported. At the height of the migrant movements into Europe in 2015, asylum applications exceeded 1.2 million. (14.03.2019)
Naval ships will no longer be part of the European Union's anti-smuggling Operation Sophia from next month, EU sources said. Italy had threatened to halt the mission unless rescued migrants were taken to other countries. (27.03.2019)