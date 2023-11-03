Migrants Facing German Bureaucracy
Every year, Cuban Yairan Montejo has to renew his German residence permit in order to keep living in the country. What may sound like a simple process often causes him frustration and distress: appointments are difficult to get, and many government officials are not as understanding as he would like. Will he achieve his goal of obtaining a permanent residence permit? For Catalina Fajardo from Colombia, things are somewhat easier. The kindergarten teacher is about to come to Germany with the support of a placement agency – because skilled workers are desperately needed. But before that can happen, she needs to pass a language test.
Kathrin Wesolowski follows both of them as they navigate German bureaucracy.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 04.11.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 04.11.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 04.11.2023 – 20:15 UTC
SUN 05.11.2023 – 01:15 UTC
SUN 05.11.2023 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 05.11.2023 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 05.11.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 05.11.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SUN 05.11.2023 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 05.11.2023 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 05.11.2023 – 23:15 UTC
MON 06.11.2023 – 01:45 UTC
MON 06.11.2023 – 04:45 UTC
MON 06.11.2023 – 08:45 UTC
MON 06.11.2023 – 18:45 UTC
TUE 07.11.2023 – 09:45 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SUN 05.11.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 06.11.2023 – 08:45 UTC
TUE 07.11.2023 – 09:45 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3