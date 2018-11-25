Migrant surge forces US to shut California-Mexico border crossing

All border traffic was halted at the busy crossing between the US city of San Diego and the Mexican city of Tijuana on Sunday after migrants from Central America attempted to storm the border fence, the US Customs and Border Protection agency said.

In a tweet, the agency said car and foot traffic in both directions had been suspended at the San Ysidro port of entry at both the East and West facilities.

Hundreds of migrants, mostly men, made a dash for the border fence and tried to climb over, officials said. The Associated Press news agency said border officers used tear gas to disperse the migrants.

Migrants rejected Mexico's help

The migrants carried hand-painted American and Honduran flags and chanted: "We are not criminals! We are international workers!"

Local media reported that US Border Patrol helicopters were hovering above the crossing as border agents attempted to hold firm on the ground.

Watch video 02:01 Now live 02:01 mins. Share Migrants get cold reception in Mexican border city Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/38XST Migrants get cold reception in Mexican border city

More than 5,000 migrants have been camped in and around a sports complex in Tijuana after making their way through Mexico in recent weeks.

Many hope to apply for asylum in the US. Agents at the San Ysidro entry point are processing fewer than 100 asylum petitions a day.

mm/amp (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.