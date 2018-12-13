 Migrant girl dies in US Border Patrol custody | News | DW | 14.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Migrant girl dies in US Border Patrol custody

A 7-year-old Guatemalan girl has died after being detained at a US Border Patrol detention facility. She spent 8 hours in custody. Reports say she died of shock and dehydration after being flown to a hospital.

USA Mexiko Tijuana Grenzanlagen verstärkt (Getty Images/AFP/G. Arias)

A 7-year-old girl has died while in the custody of the US Border Patrol. The girl crossed the U.S.-Mexico border with her father last week.  Federal immigration authorities confirmed the case, first reported by the Washington Post, on Thursday.

The Washington Post said the girl died of dehydration and shock more than eight hours after she was arrested by agents near Lordsburg, New Mexico. She was from Guatemala and was traveling with a group of 163 people who approached agents to turn themselves in on December 6. 

Read more: Migrant caravan was my only chance for a better life

It's unknown what happened to the girl during the eight hours before she started having seizures and was flown to a hospital in El Paso.

Processing 163 immigrants in one night could have posed challenges for the agency, whose detention facilities are meant to be temporary and are not made to hold that many people.

Inadequate facilities

When a Border Patrol agent arrests an individual, they get processed at a facility but usually spend no more than 72 hours in custody before they are either transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement or, if they are Mexican, quickly deported home.

Migrants on the US - Mexico- border (Getty Images/AFP/G. Arias)

The death of the young girl raises questions about whether border agents knew she was ill and whether she was given anything to eat and drink during the eight-plus hours she was in custody.

Immigrants, attorneys and activists have long raised concerns about the conditions of Border Patrol holding cells. In Tucson, an ongoing lawsuit claims holding cells are filthy, extremely cold and lack basic necessities such as blankets.

The Border Patrol reports it has seen an increasing trend of large groups of immigrants, many with young children, who walk up to agents and turn themselves in. Most are Central American and say they are fleeing violence.

Arresting such large groups create logistical problems for agents who have to wait on transport vans that are equipped with baby seats to take them to processing facilities, some which are at least half hour north of the border.

President Donald Trump has made tough immigration policies a central plank of his presidency, drawing fire from critics who accuse him of demonizing migrants for political gain.

Watch video 02:12
Now live
02:12 mins.

USA braces for Central American migrant caravan

av/msh (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

US-Mexico border violence deepens immigration divide

After the tear gas and riots at the US-Mexico border, attitudes to immigration have become even more entrenched on both sides of political Washington. A solution to the impasse does not appear to be in sight. (27.11.2018)  

'Migrant caravan was my only chance' for a better life

Maribel Ponce Hernandez joined the migrant caravan trekking through Central America to escape Honduras. The single mom is unflinching in her aim to reach the US, regardless of what President Donald Trump has to say. (13.11.2018)  

Caravan of migrants tests Trump's anti-immigrant policies

The journey of hundreds of migrants across Mexico to the US border has become a flashpoint for outrage among supporters of US President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric. (05.05.2018)  

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

Most migrants to the United States from the so-called "Northern Triangle" of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador are staying in Mexico for now — because of Donald Trump's new immigration policies. (16.05.2017)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

USA braces for Central American migrant caravan  

Related content

Flüchtlingskarawane Grenze Mexiko-USA

Mexico, Latin neighbors sign deal to stop emigration rush 02.12.2018

Mexico's new president has agreed with Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador to reduce large-scale emigration. Pressure on the region has intensified after a 6,000-strong migrant caravan made a beeline for the US border.

Mexiko Mittelamerikanische Migranten auf dem Weg in die USA

Donald Trump vows to cut Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala foreign aid 22.10.2018

US President Donald Trump has said he will cut foreign aid to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, as a caravan of migrants makes its way toward the US-Mexico border. He branded the situation a "national emergency."

BdTD Bild des Tages Deutsch Karawane in Mexiko

Mexico denies migrant deal as Donald Trump says asylum-seekers will be denied entry 25.11.2018

Mexico's incoming government has denied reports of a US deal to keep migrants from crossing the border until their asylum claims are processed. President Donald Trump has said, however, that "all will stay in Mexico."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 