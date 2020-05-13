 Migrant deaths: The human cost of Nepal′s remittance-dependent economy | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 15.05.2020

Asia

Migrant deaths: The human cost of Nepal's remittance-dependent economy

While the remittance economy has lifted many Nepali households out of poverty, many migrant workers die abroad under mysterious circumstances. The system is also disrupting the social fabric of Nepal.

Krishna, a 62-year-old farmer from an earthquake-ravaged village in Nepal, has only visited the Tribhuvan International Airport twice. The first time was nearly five years ago, to say goodbye to his son, Indra, who was leaving to work for a construction company in Qatar. The second time was in 2019, to receive Indra's body.  

Three to four bodies of Nepali migrant workers arrive in body bags at the Kathmandu airport each day. At least 7,467 migrant workers have died abroad since 2008, according to figures from the government's Labor Migration Report. Seven-hundred-fifty of those deaths were reported between 2018 and 2019. 

These figures exclude workers who migrate through unauthorized channels and laborers who work in India, because of the bilateral agreement between the two countries.

The remittance that Indra sent home over the years helped fund his sisters' weddings and pay off his father's agricultural debts, but losing his son wasn't worth it, said Krishna. "No amount of money was worth my son's life," he told DW.

Dependence on labor migration

The longstanding debate on the impacts of labor migration and remittances within the country is taking hold again, as Nepal's economy looks set to suffer greatly due to the coronavirus pandemic

Remittance now accounts for 25% of Nepal's gross domestic product, after a bloody civil war, political uncertainty and devastating earthquakes pushed millions of Nepali workers to look for opportunities abroad, leading to a flow of outside cash into the Himalayan nation.

"Remittances have been keeping the economy afloat for a long time now. Despite the conflict and the political instability, remittances are the reason why government revenue is increasing and banks have high levels of liquidity," Chandan Sapkota, an economist with the Nepal Economic Forum, told DW.

Read more: New road rouses territorial dispute between India and Nepal

What is killing Nepali migrants?

Nepal is the fifth-most remittance-dependent economy in the world, but the income comes at a huge human cost.

Migration experts say that there are about 3 to 4 million Nepali migrants across the globe. Most migrant deaths have occurred in Qatar, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. In these countries, Nepalis form the lowest rung of manual labor, which mostly consists of "3D jobs" — dirty, difficult and dangerous.

Most of these deaths over the past decade have been attributed to cardiac arrest and other natural causes, followed by traffic accidents and suicide. However, an alarmingly high number of deaths are categorized under "unidentified" or "unknown causes." In such cases, the bodies are often cremated without further investigations or autopsies conducted by either the destination country or the authorities in Nepal.

Watch video 02:56

Nepal fears impact of Himalaya tourism shutdown

After years of continuous pressure, however, the Supreme Court issued an order requiring authorities to conduct autopsies on Nepali migrants who have died abroad. 

But despite the verdict, the official response has been slow, according to Barun Ghimire, a human rights lawyer with the Law and Policy Forum for Social Justice. 

"Even after the judgment, there hasn't been a rapid response. When we followed up with the authorities in question, however, they said they are working on it. There are also powerful people with political influence involved in the recruiting agencies, so it is not easy," he said.

Experts say that the deaths attributed to heart attacks are also questionable, because many workers are young and healthy when they leave.  

Bringing the bodies home

Meanwhile, those responsible for repatriating the dead bodies of migrants say it is a long and emotionally taxing process, which in some cases can take as much as three months, prolonging the pain of family members. 

"In some cases, family members had to be hospitalized because of the trauma they suffered during the wait," said Yubraj Nepal, the director of the Center for Migration and International Relations. 

"Sometimes family members don't inform the wives of these migrant workers about their death until a few days before the body arrives. They think that if they are informed of the death early on, the duration of the sorrow will be very long."

Read more: Nepal's delicate balancing act between China and India

Migration and Remittance: A mixed impact

Analysts believe that labor migration and remittances have had a mixed socio-economic impact on Nepal.

Some suggest that one of the positive impacts is the changing role of women in a traditionally patriarchal society. As men go abroad, women are increasingly filling their roles at home. Remittance money also supports businesses within the country. 

"There is definitely a negative impact but the number of families who have benefitted from remittances is much higher compared to those who have suffered a loss," said Arjun Kharen, the research coordinator for the Center for the Study of Labor and Mobility. 

"Remittance directly reaches the household, while many development programs do not reach people directly. It has lifted a significant number of households out of poverty." 

But there are concerns that the system is also disrupting the social fabric of Nepal. 

"Remittances have a positive effect on the household economy, but on the social side there are some tensions," Saptoka said.

"The divorce rate has gone up, with so many husbands working abroad. Women also want to move out of the villages and into urban areas. So you have more nuclear families, while Nepal has traditionally had joint families," he added.

  • A hand holding an old photograph of Kathmandu in front of the same view of the city today

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Then and now

    Looking down on Kathmandu from Swayambhu temple, a sacred Buddhist pilgrimage site in the west of the city, — last year and in 1967. Green spaces have been built over, and mountains have disappeared behind a veil of smog. In 2018, Nepal ranked as having the worst air quality of the 180 countries in the global Environmental Performance Index.

  • A traffic jam in Kathmandu

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    City of cars

    The Nepalese capital is set in a valley, where air pollution gets trapped between the mountains. Much of it is dust from unpaved, dirt roads. Brick kilns on the outskirts of the city also foul up the air. But the biggest culprit is traffic.

  • People with air pollution masks on their faces in dusty Kathmandu

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    No walk in the park

    The number of vehicles in Kathmandu is rising by 14% each year, three times faster than the population. As the amount of traffic grows, pedestrians face cars whizzing by in terrifying proximity, deafening noise and smog that makes the eyes water and the breath shorter.

  • Man wearing facemask against air pollution in Kathmandu, Nepal

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Poisonous air

    Pollution takes it toll on residents' health. "My nose is dry, I suffer from headaches and my lungs are not well. So I am using a mask to protect myself from dust," says 63-year-old Narayan Dahal, walking through Kathmandu's busy Kalanki district.

  • An air pollution mask covered in dirt

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Limited protection

    After two days wear in Kathmandu, a face mask is grimy from the air. While dust causes discomfort, these masks do little to protect the wearer from the fine particles in smog that go much deeper into the lungs and can cause heart and respiratory diseases, and even cancer.

  • Boy selling cotton candy in Kathmandu, Nepal

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Getting a lungfull

    Many in Kathmandu don't bother with masks at all, and for street traders like this young cotton candy seller at one of Kathmandu's busiest crossroads, the fumes are an occupational hazard.

  • A horse and people stand amidst traffic on a busy road

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Rushing into the modern age

    Just half a century ago, the Nepalese capital was a town of only a few hundred thousand people. Today, it's a metropolis of 3 million. Without proper planning, urbanization has exploded out of control. The city's main arteries, like Kanti Path, are choked with exhaust fumes.

  • A woman stands on scaffolding in the city

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Gasping for breath

    A woman on a break from work holds her throat as she surveys the polluted city from above. Kathmandu is still being rebuilt after a catastrophic earthquake hit Nepal in April 2015, killing 9,000 people. Some hoped new builds would adopt cleaner burning brick kilns, for instance. But for now, pollution remains a big problem.

  • Buddhist monk wearing facemask against air pollution in Kathmandu, Nepal

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Memories of fresh air

    "I used to come to Kathmandu as a kid, and the air was not bad," says 29-year-old Buddhist monk Pasang Thunglu. "But when I came back in 2015, the air was unbreathable. The earthquake made things worse because now construction sites produce lots of dust."

  • A gold statue of a deity with its face wrapped in cloth

    Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities

    Dirty and devine

    Even the deities aren't safe. In a Kathmandu craftsman's showroom, this brass statue of the goddess Tara is wrapped in paper to prevent dust from ruining the painted details of her face.

    Author: Marco Panzetti (Kathmandu, Nepal)


