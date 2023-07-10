Migrant boats carrying hundreds missing off Canary Islands

Three boats with dozens of migrants left Kafountine, in the South of Senegal, for the Canary Islands over a week ago. One of the boats had about 200 people on board.

Three boats with atleast 300 migrants on board have disappeared off Spain's Canary islands, migrant aid group Walking Borders said on Sunday.

It is reported that the boats carrying African migrants which took off from Senegal to reach Spain have been missing for 15 days.

All the three boats sailed from Kafountine in the south of Senegal, which is about 1,700 kilometres (1,057 miles) from Tenerife, one of the Canary islands.

Helena Maleno from Walking Borders said that one boat was carrying about 65 people and the other between 50 and 60.

A third boat departed on June 27 with about 200 people on board.

The Canary Islands a growing destination for migrants

Maleno said the families of those on board have not heard from them since they left.

"The families are very worried. There are about 300 people from the same area of Senegal. They have left because of the instability in Senegal," she added.

Usually migrants sail in small boats that can be easily damaged by the strong Atlantic currents Image: Valeria Ferraro/ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance

According to the data from the United Nations International Organisation for Migration, at least 559 people – including 22 children died last year in attempts to reach the Canary Islands.

The Canary islands have become the main destination for migrants trying to reach Spain and summer is the busiest period for all attempted crossings.

The Atlantic migration passage, one of the deadliest in the world, is typically used by migrants from sub- Saharan Africa.

Death at Europe's external borders To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Higher migrant deaths recorded this year

In the first half of 2023, at least 951 migrants have died while trying to reach Spain by sea, a Spanish migrant rights group said last week.

The total includes 112 women and 49 children. Spanish figures show fewer boats arrived in the first six months, but the number of deaths is little higher when compared to last year.

According to Spain's Interior Ministry, 12,192 people arrived by boat in the first half of 2023, 4% fewer than in the same period last year.

ara/jcg (Reuters, AP)