Migrant boat sinks in English Channel, killing baby

Sixty-five people were rescued, but authorities were unable to revive a baby found unconscious. At least 52 migrants have died trying to cross the channel this year, authorities say, marking a six-year high.

A baby drowned when a boat carrying migrants capsized in the English Channel off the coast of France, French coast guard authorities said Friday morning.

Sixty-five people were rescued.

The accident took place off the coast of Wissant in the Pas-de-Calais region on Thursday evening.

A French navy patrol boat and a helicopter were used in the rescue and recovery operation. Authorities also said search is ongoing to find people who are still potentially missing.

Six-year high in crossing deaths

The incident Thursday brings the number of migrants who died while trying to cross the Channel in 2024 to at least 52, a record since 2018.

This is not the first time recently children and babies find their death in the Channel.

Six children and an equal number of adults drowned on September 3, while a two-year-old boy and three adults died a month later.

Both incidents involved boats overloaded with people experiencing trouble while attempting to cross the Channel.

Official British figures show that the number of migrants arriving in boats to Britain averaged 53 this year, as opposed to 13 in 2020.

Over 26,000 migrants have landed on British shores since January 1 this year, according to UK Home Office figures.

