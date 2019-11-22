Migrant arrivals in Europe from Turkey nearly double in 2019

According to a confidential EU report, 70,000 migrants have crossed from Turkey to the EU this year. The numbers raise questions about whether an EU-Turkey refugee deal is unravelling.
The number of migrants and refugees crossing from Turkey to Europe has nearly doubled in comparison with last year, according to a confidential EU report published by German media.
From January to mid-December, 70,002 migrants reached the European Union from Turkey, representing a jump of 46% compared with the same period in 2018, Die Welt reported on Tuesday.
Read more: Germany: Thousands of migrants return after deportation, report says
Around 68,000 of these migrants crossed the Aegean to Greece, where they are living in overcrowded migrant camps. Smaller numbers reached Bulgaria, Italy and Cyprus.
In a new development, most migrants came from Afghanistan. Their share is now 30%, while the proportion of asylum applications from Syria is only 14%, followed by Pakistanis (9.5%), Iraqis (8.0%) and citizens of Turkey (5%).
What is the situation on the ground?
The arrivals in Greece have put extreme pressure on overcrowded refugee camps on the Aegean islands. There is a lack of food, clothing and medicine. The Greek government is transferring more and more asylum seekers onto the mainland.
According to the EU-Turkey migrant deal, this is only granted if those concerned are especially "vulnerable" because they are unaccompanied children or they are sick or pregnant.
Read more: Refugees endure living hell of Greece's Moria camp on Lesbos
What does this mean for the EU-Turkey deal?
The development raises questions about the extent to which Turkey is complying with the 2016 refugee agreement with the European Union, Die Welt reported.
Read more: How the EU-Turkey refugee deal works
Under the deal, Turkey is obliged to take back asylum-seekers who passed through its territory and to prevent them from crossing to Europe. In exchange, Turkey receives a total of €6 billion ($6.7 billion) in funding to help with the Syrian refugee crisis. Ankara has repeatedly complained that the EU is not living up to its obligations and demanded more funds.
"It has been reported that in some situations Turkish patrol boats have not intervened and even pushed refugee boats into Greek waters after being notified by the Greek coast guard," the confidential EU report states.
Read more: Questions surround Greece's stricter course on refugees
What happens to the migrants?
A core element of the deal is that migrants stay on the islands so that they have no chance to travel onwards to other EU member states.
From the beginning of this year to mid-December, 34,000 migrants were brought to the Greek mainland. According to the EU report, some stay in Greece, but many try to reach the Albanian border and from there travel onwards with the help of smugglers, through the Balkans to Austria and Germany.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Migrants housed in Greece's island camps are living "in utter chaos and without any dignity," Doctors Without Borders says. The charity described one camp on Chios where 300 people are forced to share a single toilet. (22.11.2019)
Greece illegally deported 60,000 migrants to Turkey, documents released by Turkey reportedly show. The process involves returning asylum seekers without assessing their status. (14.11.2019)
Athens has announced tougher action against migrants and refugees. New deportation camps are to be set up, while asylum applications are to be processed more quickly. But some doubt the efficacy of the planned measures. (25.11.2019)
The Greek government wants to start returning thousands of migrants to Turkey following a deadly fire that broke out at an overcrowded camp. Officials called for action to ease pressure on overcrowded migrant camps. (01.10.2019)
Thousands of asylum-seekers in Germany have returned multiple times after deportation, according to a report in German media. Those with entry bans often serve a few months in jail or are not arrested at all. (01.12.2019)
The EU deports migrants to Turkey and Turkey sends migrants to the EU: That is the deal and the relocation began Monday. Here are the most important facts on the agreement. How are refugees bound for Europe selected? (05.04.2016)