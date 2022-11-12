Midterms: Democrat Mark Kelly wins Arizona Senate race

The former astronaut defeated Trump-backed candidate Blake Masters to win a second term in office. The Democrats are now only one seat away from holding onto the Senate.

Democratic candidate Mark Kelly won the Senate race in the US state of Arizona after new results were tallied on Saturday.

Kelly defeated Republican Blake Masters, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The Democrats are now one seat away from holding onto control of the Senate.

Results are still coming in for Nevada, where Democratic incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is in a tight race with Republican Adam Laxalt.

All eyes on Georgia, again

Another option for the Democrats or Republicans to pick up a Senate seat is the Georgia runoff election, which is scheduled for December 6.

Raphael Warnock, Georgia's Democratic incumbent senator, is facing challenge from Republican and Trump-backed Herschel Walker, a former American football star.

Warnock first won his seat in 2021 in a special election runoff. It was one of two of Georgia's seats, a formerly reliably Republican state, that gave Democrats the narrow majority they are defending this year.

This year, Warnock had a slim lead over Walker, but failed to get the 50% threshold required to avoid a runoff.

Who is Mark Kelly?

Arizona has traditionally dominated by the Republican Party. Kelly's 2020 Senate victory gave Democrats both of Arizona's Senate seats for the first time in 70 years.

While belonging to the Democratic Party, the former astronaut has presented himself as an independent and has challenged President Joe Biden on issues such as border security.

Masters also campaigned on border security, and attempted to link Kelly with soaring inflation under Biden's administration.

The Republican challenger had initially said that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, echoing claims by the former president that the ballot was rigged. During a debate last month, Masters said he hadn't seen evidence of electoral manipulation, but later repeated the claim that Trump had won.

Masters also advocated privatizing social security and implementing a total ban on abortion.

sdi, fb/wd (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)