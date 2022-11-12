  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly raises fist at rally in Pheonix, Arizona
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has retained his seat, defeating Republican challenger Blake MastersImage: Alberto Mariani/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Midterms: Democrat Mark Kelly wins Arizona Senate race

35 minutes ago

The former astronaut defeated Trump-backed candidate Blake Masters to win a second term in office. The Democrats are now only one seat away from holding onto the Senate.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JQK6

Democratic candidate Mark Kelly won the Senate race in the US state of Arizona after new results were tallied on Saturday.

Kelly defeated Republican Blake Masters, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The Democrats are now one seat away from holding onto control of the Senate.

Results are still coming in for Nevada, where Democratic incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is in a tight race with Republican Adam Laxalt. 

All eyes on Georgia, again 

Another option for the Democrats or Republicans to pick up a Senate seat is the Georgia runoff election, which is scheduled for December 6.

Raphael Warnock, Georgia's Democratic incumbent senator, is facing challenge from Republican and Trump-backed Herschel Walker, a former American football star. 

Warnock first won his seat in 2021 in a special election runoff. It was one of two of Georgia's seats, a formerly reliably Republican state, that gave Democrats the narrow majority they are defending this year. 

This year, Warnock had a slim lead over Walker, but failed to get the 50% threshold required to avoid a runoff.

Who is Mark Kelly?

Arizona has traditionally dominated by the Republican Party. Kelly's 2020 Senate victory gave Democrats both of Arizona's Senate seats for the first time in 70 years.

While belonging to the Democratic Party, the former astronaut has presented himself as an independent and has challenged President Joe Biden on issues such as border security.

Masters also campaigned on border security, and attempted to link Kelly with soaring inflation under Biden's administration.

The Republican challenger had initially said that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, echoing claims by the former president that the ballot was rigged. During a debate last month, Masters said he hadn't seen evidence of electoral manipulation, but later repeated the claim that Trump had won.

Masters also advocated privatizing social security and implementing a total ban on abortion.

sdi, fb/wd (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A voter raises his hands in the air after casting his ballot at a polling location in Atlanta, Georgia

Opinion: US democracy survives the midterm election

Opinion: US democracy survives the midterm election

The predicted disaster for the Democratic Party and democracy in the US has failed to materialize. Donald Trump apparently has far less influence than had been feared around the world. That's a good sign, says Ines Pohl.
Herbsttreffen der Medienfrauen 2017 Ines Pohl
Ines Pohl
Commentary
PoliticsNovember 10, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Crowd cheer and chant as they surround a car with Ukrainian soldiers in Kherson Freedom Square, Ukraine in this screen grab obtained from a video released

Ukraine updates: Kherson is 'ours,' says Zelenskyy

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman picks ripe cherries of coffee

Zambia: Female farmers adapt to climate change

Zambia: Female farmers adapt to climate change

Nature and Environment12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A military parade in New Delhi

Is India's push for self-reliance putting defense at risk?

Is India's push for self-reliance putting defense at risk?

Conflicts15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man, woman and two children sit on a bench, out of focus, behind a wire fence with clothing hung on it

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

Society18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Bright white and red lights on six lines of traffic, snaking through an unlit city at nightfall.

War in Ukraine: Kyiv prepares for a blackout

War in Ukraine: Kyiv prepares for a blackout

Conflicts7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian in a wheelchair stands in front of an Israeli vehicle during protests

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

PoliticsNovember 10, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Person holding ballot paper

Midterm elections: US likely heads to divided government

Midterm elections: US likely heads to divided government

Politics16 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage