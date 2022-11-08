Midterm election: US voters head to polls — LIVE

Polls have opened in the US as the Republicans seek to wrest control of Congress from President Joe Biden's Democrats. Even modest gains for the opposition could tip the balance of power. Follow DW for the latest.

Welcome to our rolling updates on the US midterm elections, which we will continue to update throughout the day.

Voting machine issues reported in Arizona

There have been some isolated issues with electronic voting machines in one part of Arizona.

A few hours into voting, officials in Maricopa County reported that around 20% of voting machines were malfunctioning, prompting technicians to be rushed to fix them. The county includes the city of Phoenix, which is the firth most populous city in the United States.

"We've got about 20 percent of the locations out there where there's an issue with the tabulator," said Maricopa County Board of Supervisors chair Bill Gates.

This would not affect the integrity of the poll, said Gates.

President Joe Biden managed to win Maricopa County by a slim margin in 2020, but his victory was met with suspicion by some Trump supporters leading to baseless conspiracy claims and theories that the poll was rigged. Investigations have found no evidence of fraud.

Trump confirms vote for Florida governor Ron DeSantis

Former US President Donald Trump told reporters he had cast his ballot in Florida's gubernatorial election, with his vote going to Ron DeSantis.

"Yes, I did," Trump said when asked by a reporter if he voted for DeSantis, as he left a Palm Beach polling station alongside former first lady Melania Trump.

DeSantis is considered a possible contender for the Republican party's presidential candidate, which could see him go up against Trump.

What a Republican win could mean for support in Ukraine

The crucial midterm election could see the Democrats lose control of both chambers of Congress.

In an interview with DW, Sudha David-Wilp, director of the German Marshall Fund’s Berlin office, said a Republican-dominated House could see more pressure heaped on Europe to help Ukraine.

"What will change — and this actually aligns with growing Republican voter sentiment — is that the US doesn't want to just do it alone," she said. "There won't be any blank checks for Ukraine, but they're going to expect European partners to step up support for Ukraine."

David-Wilp stressed that there is currently overwhelming bipartisan support for Ukraine and NATO in Washington.

But she added that despite “incredible cohesion” between the US and Europe regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine, there could be "friction on the horizon, specifically with Germany and Europe's relations with China."

She said that, should Congress come under the control of the Republicans, with Democrat President Joe Biden in the White House, "countries like China and Russia that are using disinformation to sow discord in the US will certainly use this as an opportunity to divide Americans even more in a very polarized atmosphere in the run up to 2024."

"The world is watching the state of democracy in the United States right now," David-Wilp said.

The German Marshall Fund is a nonpartisan public policy think tank.

Majority of Black voters expected to back Democratic candidates

Black voters will play an important role in determining the outcome of the midterm election, with Black Americans projected to make up over 13.6% of voters.

According to October figures from the Pew Research Center, Black eligible voters were projected to reach 32.7 million in 2022, a 2% increase from 2018.

The Pew Research Center's August survey found that 70% percent of eligible voters said that they would vote for or were leaning towards the Democratic US House candidate in their district.

Six percent of voters indicated that they would vote for the Republican candidate, while 24% were either unsure or said they would support another candidate.

Black Americans in Georgia account for a third of the eligible electorate, with the state expected to be a key battleground which could determine who holds the reins of the US Senate.

Markets, dollar calm on last day of voting

Activity was modest on Wall Street as Americans were called to vote on Tuesday.

By late morning in New York, the dollar had recorded slight gains against the euro, the British pound and the Australian dollar, while losing some ground to the yen.

The Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq stock exchanges were all in positive territory, albeit by comparatively small margins of between roughly 0.7% and 1.25%. It was the third straight session of gains.

Some analysts attributed this to investors being pleased with the prospect of the Republicans splitting or even taking control of Congress, as this might put a check on President Joe Biden's push for more business regulations and increased taxes.

"The market views Republican gains as positive for business at this point," Christopher Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management in Cleveland, told Reuters news agency. "A Republican victory is seen as removing either current regulations, like in the energy sector, or potential future regulations like in the pharmaceutical sector."

Investors might also be waiting both for a potentially drawn-out period of vote counting, and for indications on what steps the US Federal Reserve might take at its next meeting in December, afer a series of interest rate increases this year in a bid to rein in inflation.

Hispanic vote a core demographic, not least in Arizona and Nevada

The behavior of Latino and Latina voters could be decisive in Democrat campaigns to hold Senate seats in tight races in Arizona and Nevada. A crucial demographic for decades already, it is also a growing one as a proportion of the electorate nationwide.

Mark Kelly's 2020 win in a special election for just the remaining two years of a term gave Democrats control of both of Arizona's Senate seats for the first time in 70 years. The fast-changing demographics of the state, coupled with the unpopularity of then-President Trump, particularly among Hispanic voters, helped drive the swing.

But two years on, it's Biden who is the struggling incumbent and Republicans have poured considerable resources into Blake Masters' bid to unseat him.

In 2020's presidential election, Biden won 58% of votes from Hispanic men in Arizona and 68% from women. Democrats tend to claim the majority of Hispanic votes in most states, particularly among women, at an overall margin of roughly 2 to 1.

In Nevada, where America's first Latina Senator, Catherine Cortez Masto, is hoping to keep her seat, Biden claimed 66% of the Hispanic female vote but only 45% among men, compared to 48% for Trump.

The outlier among the states with a high Hispanic population share tends to be Florida. It has a high proportion of voters with roots in Cuba, many of whom have been historically sympathetic to the Republican Party and its tough line on the government in Havana. Trump only narrowly lost out to Biden in 2020 among Hispanic voters and won the state overall.

Prominent GOP Senator Marco Rubio is fighting for re-election in Florida, most pollsters expect him to claim a third term.

What's at stake for the rest of the world?

Although US foreign policy tends to be much more stable than domestic policy in the aftermath of US elections, the vote could make it more difficult for President Joe Biden to pursue his desired course on a series of major issues.

Republicans have stopped short of questioning Biden's overall approach to the war in Ukraine, especially at the highest echelons of the party. However, an emboldened Republican party might make it difficult for the US to sustain the scope and speed of the military and economic support it has been providing to Ukraine. As Washington is Kyiv's largest military donor by a wide margin, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration is liable to be watching the results closely.

Meanwhile, at the COP 27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday, climate envoy John Kerry sought to reassure other participants that the latest US climate plan would not be jeopardized if results swung the Republicans' way.

Even if the Democrats lose the election, Kerry said "President Biden is more determined than ever to continue what we are doing."

"And most of what we are doing cannot be changed by anybody else who comes along," Kerry said. "The marketplace has made its decision to do what we need to do to respond to the climate crisis." Biden is currently scheduled join the COP later in the week, on Friday, after the midterm election.

Several of the domestic measures designed to help combat climate change are actually part of what Biden calls his $700 billion (roughly €700 billion) "Inflation Reduction Act." This includes a series of other measures such as capping the amount seniors would pay for prescription drugs, extra funding for the tax-collecting Internal Revenue Service, incentives for buyers of US-made electric cars, and a new minimum rate of corporation tax of 15% for large companies. Most if not all of these measures are probably more likely to enjoy support from Democrat lawmakers than Republicans.

Which states are the key Senate battlegrounds?

Observers and polling companies deem four of the 36 Senate races to be a "toss-up," where a result is not easy to predict ahead of time and the race is liable to be too close to call early.

Three are currently held by Democrats, one by Republicans.

For more detail on which races to monitor closely in the Senate and further afield, click here, but here's the whistle-stop tour of the main Senate battlegrounds.

In Arizona, Democrat incumbent and retired astronaut Mark Kelly faces a challenge from Blake Masters, a young, Trump-backed protégé of German-American billionaire and key Republican donor Peter Thiel. Recent polls gave Kelly a slight edge, but the state tends to be closely contested.

In Georgia, the battleground state with the largest Black population, Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock is a pastor at Atlanta's famous Ebenezer Baptist Church where Martin Luther King preached. His opponent, Herschel Walker, was an American football player and a member of the 1992 US Olympic bobsleigh team; he was tapped to enter the political arena by former President Donald Trump.

In Nevada, America's first Latina Senator Catherine Cortez Masto faces a tough re-election battle against Adam Laxalt, formerly a state attorney general. Polls were neck and neck in the build-up to voting.

Pennsylvania is the only anticipated nail-biter currently in Republican hands. A perennial swing state, the Democrats are hoping to reclaim it with their candidate John Fetterman. Fetterman suffered a severe stroke in May impairing his speech and hearing. For the Republicans, former TV doctor Mehmet "Dr" Oz is running following the retirement of incumbent Senator Pat Toomey.

Last-minute lawsuits could delay results in close races

As voting drew near, courts were still hearing a handful of last-minute lawsuits that could impact election rules and ballot counting in important swing states.

Both Republicans and Democrats have been seeking to define the rules on voting and eligibility in the months leading up to the election; their attorneys are preparing for challenges in the days and weeks after the vote.

Senate candidate John Fetterman and other Democrats sued in a Pennsylvania federal court on Monday to force officials to include undated mail-in ballots in the state's count. This followed a similar lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed on Friday.

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court had granted a Republican request to block such ballots from being counted, but this triggered debate on whether doing so would violate civil rights law.

In Georgia, the ACLU and lawyers for Cobb County secured a deal to extend a mail-in ballot delivery deadline for just over 1,000 voters who had requested absentee ballots but had not been sent them on time. They will now be able to vote using an alternative write-in form typically used by military members overseas.

And in Arizona, a judge on Monday blocked officials in Cochise County from conducting a hand count of all ballots, finding that the county board that ordered the count had "no authority" to do so.

Eastern US states open polls, more than 40 million early voters

Polls opened in New York, New Jersey, Maine, Georgia, Connecticut and several other eastern states on Tuesday morning local time, while 41 million ballots were also cast ahead of the election day, with Joe Biden's vote among their ranks.

Early voting has been ahead of 2018 trends, following on from the 2020 presidential election amid the COVID pandemic restrictions, when many more people than usual elected to vote early and avoid polling booths themselves.

Voting will continue until mid-evening on the West Coast, around 14 hours after polling booths opened in states like New Jersey, though it is likely some voting stations will extend their hours if necessary.

What is at stake on Tuesday?

Voters will be asked to pick candidates for all 435 seats in the lower chamber of Congress, the House of Representatives, where all delegates serve two-year terms.

Meanwhile, 35 Senate seats are up for grabs. That represents roughly one third of the upper chamber where Senators serve for six years at a time.

In addition, 36 states and three territories will elect new governors. Numerous state and local elections are also taking place on the same day.

Control of both the Senate and the House is up for grabs. The Democrats hold a razor thin 50-50 majority in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote. So a net loss of just one would tip the balance of power.

Only a handful of Tuesday's Senate races are expected to be tight — perhaps most notably those in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

In the House, Republicans need a net gain of five seats.

What could be the impact for Joe Biden?

At a rally on election eve, President Joe Biden said he believed his party could maintain control of the Senate, but conceded "it's going to be tough" to maintain a majority in the House.

Biden has also said that democracy itself is at stake, given some Republican candidates indicating that they might not accept defeat. Observers also believe that former President Donald Trump will seek the Republican nomination again in 2024. Trump famously never accepted defeat and did not attend Biden's inauguration.

Losing control of either or both chambers would make it even more difficult for Biden to pass legislation in the second half of his presidential term.

This could also complicate his administration's efforts to navigate both domestic and international problems such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, climate change, and rising inflation hitting prices for core goods like food and fuel.

Although there is some scope to legislate via presidential decrees known as executive orders, used frequently by both his predecessors Trump and Barack Obama, these can be unpopular and also tend to face review if a new president comes into office.

