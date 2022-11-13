  1. Skip to content
Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto
Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won a second term in office Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
PoliticsUnited States of America

Midterm election: US Democrats win Nevada, hold Senate

2 hours ago

Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto has defeated Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada's Senate race. The victory gives President Joe Biden's party effective control over the upper chamber.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JRRk

US President Joe Biden's Democratic Party kept control of the Senate, after picking up a seat in Nevada late Saturday. 

Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt in the state's Senate race. Laxalt was endorsed by former Republican President Donald Trump

Adam Laxalt and Donald Trump at campaign rally
Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt was endorsed by former President Donald TrumpImage: Peter Dasilva/EPA-EFE

The two parties had been neck-and-neck after Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly kept his Senate seat in Arizona.

What does the Democratic victory in Nevada mean?

The victory means Democrats hold 50 seats in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as a tie-breaking vote. Republicans currently control 49 seats, with one more seat up for grabs during the Georgia runoff election scheduled on December 6.  

Even if Republicans manage to win an additional Senate seat in Georgia, Harris' tie-breaking vote will ensure that Democrats maintain effective control over the upper chamber.

With control of the Senate secured, Biden's administration will more easily make Cabinet and judicial appointments.

Democrats currently control the House of Representatives and the Senate. If they lose control of the lower chamber, the Senate will be able to reject legislation from the House.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrated the win on Twitter, saying "Democrats will have a majority again in the Senate!"

"This election is a victory and vindication for Democrats, our agenda and our accomplishments, and for America and the American people," he said.

President Joe Biden said he was "incredibly pleased" with the election result, and was now focusing on the race in Georgia.

Democrats also win Nevada secretary of state office

In addition, Democrat Cisco Aguilar was elected Nevada secretary of state, defeating Republican Jim Marchant.

Marchant was a member of a group of presidential electors that sought to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 victory in Nevada. He pushed for the state to eliminate voting machines, and claimed that all electoral victors since 2006 in Nevada had been "installed by the deep-state cabal."

In Nevada, a secretary of state has the power to set and enforce election rules.

Marchant lost a bid for election to the House of Representatives in 2020, after which he unsuccessfully sued to have the results overturned.

sdi/wd (AP, Reuters)

Right-wing media questioning Trump's hold on Republicans: DW's Sumi Somaskanda

A young woman registers to vote in the midterm elections in the US

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

Concerned about abortion access and the environment, the US midterms saw a surge in young people voting. This may have helped Democrats.
Politics9 hours ago
