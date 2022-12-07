Midterm election: Georgia polls close in US Senate runoff

Democrats hope to expand their thin Senate majority by holding the Georgia seat, while Republicans seek to win the race to boost their ability to block President Joe Biden's policies.

Polls closed on Tuesday in the runoff vote for the US Senate seat in the southern state of Georgia.

The vote will determine whether Democrats will have a slim majority of the 100-seat chamber, or if the Senate will remain split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris' vote as the tie-breaker.

Both parties see the high stakes in this race, as Georgia is also expected to play a major role in the next presidential election — as it did in 2020.

With $400 million (€382 million) spent on campaigning, the Georgia vote was the most expensive in the 2022 midterms.

Who are the candidates?

Incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock faced off against his Republican challenger, former football star Herschel Walker.

The two Black candidates failed to gain a majority in the November 8 midterm vote, although Warnock led Walker by about 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million cast.

Warnock became Georgia's first Black senator in January 2021. The 53-year-old holds a doctorate in theology.

He continued to hold his position as the senior minister of the Atlanta church where civil rights movement leader Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

A Warnock win would give Democrats 51 seats in the 100-seat Senate Image: Brynn Anderson/AP Photo/picture alliance

Walker, 60, is a political novice backed by former President Donald Trump.

He is a former American football star, and is considered one of the best players in the history of US college football.

Republican Herschel Walker campaigned with the support of Donald Trump Image: Ben Gray/AP Photo/picture alliance

According to their disclosures, Warnock's campaign spent about $170 million on the campaign, while Walker's spending was at around $60 million. Further spending on the race was made by the Democratic and Republican party committees, as well as other political groups.

What is at stake?

US President Joe Biden's government is set to face hurdles in pursuing policies with a Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

But a clear Democratic majority in the Senate would give the president an edge.

Georgia, a traditionally Republican state, was the scene of dramatic runoffs in 2020. The state also voted for Biden in the last election, making him the first Democrat to win Georgia's vote in decades.

A Democrat win would solidify Georgia's status as a battleground heading into the 2024 presidential vote, while a victory for Republicans could be an indication of Democratic weakness.

fb/rs (AP, Reuters)