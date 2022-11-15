Midterm election: Democrat wins key Arizona governor's race

Shortly after news of her loss in the race for governor, Lake tweeted: "Arizonans know BS when they see it."
Midterm election, 'a choice between sanity or chaos' — Hobbs
Hobbs strongly defended the legitimacy of the last election and cautioned that the vote was "a choice between sanity or chaos."
Before embarking on a career in politics, Hobbs had worked as a social worker with homeless youth. She would go on to be elected in the Arizona State Legislature in 2010, serving a term in the state House and three terms in the state Senate.
Hobbs managed to pull off a narrow win in 2018 as secretary of state.