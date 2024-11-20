Middle East: US vetoes UN resolution on Gaza cease-fire

11/20/2024 November 20, 2024 IAEA chief says law protects nuclear facilities from attack

Following Israel's claims that it bombed Iran's Parchin facility, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has warned against attacking nuclear sites.

"There is a body of law that indicates that nuclear facilities should not be attacked," Grossi told reporters at a press conference in Vienna. "It is my hope that this will be the case and that reason will prevail."

The IAEA chief also said he plans to discuss the issue with Israel.

Israeli and US officials claim Parchin had been part of Iran's secret nuclear weapons program before 2003, and that Tehran recently reactivated the site.

However, Grossi said it was unlikely that Parchin was active, even though "it could have been involved in the past in some activities."

"We do not have any information to confirm presence of nuclear material," adding that "as far as the IAEA is concerned, we do not see this as a nuclear facility."