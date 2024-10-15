Middle East: US gives Israel 30 days to boost Gaza aid

Skip next section US warns Israel of concern on aid to Gaza, risk of losing weapons

10/15/2024 October 15, 2024 US warns Israel of concern on aid to Gaza, risk of losing weapons

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller has confirmed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have written to Israeli ministers about the White House's concerns on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Miller said the letter had been sent to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.



The letter was sent as US President Joe Biden's administration noted a recent decrease in assistance reaching Gaza.

Miller said Blinken and Austin had made "clear to the government of Israel that there are changes that they need to make again to see that the level of assistance making it into Gaza comes back up from the very, very low levels that it is at today."

For Israel to continue qualifying for foreign military financing, the level of aid getting into Gaza must increase to at least 350 trucks a day, the letter said. Israel must also institute additional humanitarian pauses and provide increased security for humanitarian sites, Austin and Blinken said.

They said Israel had 30 days to respond to the requirements.

Miller said the US knows it is possible to get humanitarian aid into Gaza and that bureaucratic and logistical obstacles can be surmounted.

"We need to see further changes by the government of Israel," Miller said, adding that there were implications under US law. He said Washington hoped that Israel would make the changes outlined in the letter.

It was said to have restated US policy toward humanitarian aid and arms transfers from the US to Israel.

The letter was sent amid deteriorating conditions in northern Gaza and reports that Israel had conducted a strike on a hospital tent site in central Gaza.