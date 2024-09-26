Middle East: US, EU, Arab states urge Lebanon cease-fire

Middle East: US, EU, Arab states urge Lebanon cease-fireSeptember 26, 2024
What you need to know
- The US, France, Arab nations and most G7 countries have called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire
- The ceasefire aims to make space for negotiations to halt fighting across the Lebanese border
These are the main headlines from the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Middle East on Thursday, September 26:
US, EU, Arab states, others call for Lebanon 'temporary ceasefire'
The US, the EU and Arab nations were among those to release a joint statement late on Wednesday calling for an immediate 21-day cease-fire across the Israel-Lebanon border between Israel and Hezbollah.
"We call for an immediate 21-day cease-fire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy," the statement reads. "We call on all parties, including the Governments of Israel and Lebanon, to endorse the temporary cease-fire immediately."
It also reiterated calls for a cease-fire in Gaza.
The statement was issued after talks, led by France and the US, at the UN Security Council session in New York.
The call comes after a major escalation in the conflict that has seen thousands of Israeli strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon as well as the capital Beirut, leaving hundreds dead. Hezbollah has also fired barrages of rockets into Israel.
The fighting in Lebanon is "intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation," the statement said.
"It is time to conclude a diplomatic settlement that enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety," said the joint statement issued by the United States, Australia, Canada, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Lebanese PM hopeful for French-led cease-fire proposal
Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has expressed hope in a cease-fire proposal announced by France on Wednesday.
Although the details of the French-US plan had not yet been revealed, Mikati said it could possibly bring an end to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
"France stood by our side in the darkest circumstances, the best proof being the efforts France is making today in collaboration with the United States in order to issue a joint communique that enjoys international support and which would put an end to this dirty war," Mikati told the UN Security Council in New York.
"I am here today hoping to come out of this session with a serious solution ... to put pressure on Israel to achieve an immediate cease-fire on all fronts and to restore stability and security to our region," the premier said.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday that Paris and Washington were working to push through a 21-day cease-fire in Lebanon shortly after presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron held talks at the United Nations Security Council session.
Details were not immediately made available, but the idea behind the temporary cease-fire is "to allow for negotiations and a more sustainable cease-fire."
"There has been important progress in the past few hours," Barrot said later in the evening.
The announcement of a cease-fire proposal came after the Israeli army said it was preparing in case of a ground assault in Lebanon.
ab/rc (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters, EFE)